A fugitive for three years, former Willmar man sentenced to 36 months in assault

Jan. 17—LITCHFIELD

— A former

Willmar

man was sentenced to serve prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman.

Dennis Allen Day, 42, was sentenced in Meeker County District Court to 36 months of prison with credit for 89 days already served. According to court records, Day had been living in the state of Washington for more than three years after he absconded from pretrial supervision in 2020.

According to a filed memorandum, the company that posted Day's bond verified he was living in the state of Washington after he failed to appear at an August 2020 hearing. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the

Meeker County Sheriff's Office

did not pursue extradition. The company confirmed Day was still in Washington as late as March of 2022.

In August of 2023, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office was notified by law enforcement officials in Kitsnap County, Washington, that Day was arrested and being held on the Meeker County warrant.

Day was extradited to Minnesota via a private company that provides transport services to law enforcement shortly after his arrest.

On Oct. 2, 2023, Day pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault after previously being charged with a first-degree drug possession charge.

In exchange for his guilty plea, a gross misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree drug possession and two misdemeanor domestic assault charges were dismissed along with a separately filed criminal case.

Day will also have to pay $7,750 in restitution, the cost of transporting him from Washington to Minnesota.

According to the

Minnesota Department of Corrections,

Day's expected release date is Aug. 5, 2025.

According to the criminal complaint, Meeker County deputies were dispatched around 10:35 p.m. June 20, 2020, to the 300 block of Second Street South in

Grove City

on a report of an assault involving a handgun. Upon arrival, a deputy met with an adult female, who stated Day had been yelling and swearing at her while she was in bed at her residence.

According to the complaint, Day had retrieved two handguns and waved and pointed the guns in front of her and her face.

The woman told law enforcement she was afraid that Day was going to shoot her or himself. She said Day had grabbed her right wrist during their altercation, causing a bruise.

The woman was able to leave her home and call 911 from a nearby residence, but Day left before law enforcement arrived. According to court records, after Day left the area, he began sending text messages to the woman, who showed the messages to law enforcement. One message read "taking both guns."

A witness informed law enforcement the next day that Day had sent another text message to the woman, saying he was on his way to collect his property.

A deputy later spoke with the woman and the witness. The deputy saw the woman's wrist had begun bruising and the witness showed the deputy the text messages and audio recordings involving Day.

Another deputy of the Meeker County Sheriff's Office saw a red 1993 Dodge Intrepid pull up to the woman's home with four people inside. According to the complaint, two deputies approached the vehicle with their handguns drawn and removed the four occupants, including Day, from the vehicle. The guns were not located in the vehicle.

After Day was placed under arrest, he named an adult female he wished to retrieve his property from the home. He described a black safe, a red suitcase, a laundry basket and fishing gear as some of the property he wanted to collect.

Day was then transported to the Meeker County Jail.

According to the complaint, the female named by Day requested instead that law enforcement retrieve the property from the home. However, a deputy saw the black safe had multiple clear glass containers containing a thick, honey-colored substance he recognized as THC. The red suitcase also contained multiple glass containers and THC wax or oil.

Plastic straws and a Gatorade bottle that had been converted into a bong were also found inside the laundry basket. The deputy collected the items and told the female he would be keeping the safe and suitcase because they also contained drug items and paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, the liquid inside the Gatorade bottle weighed 207.8 grams (7.33 ounces). A glass pipe attached to Gatorade bottle bong also tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.