These Fuji Camera Deals Are Bound to Sell Out Soon

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Rebates are currently in place with lots of camera manufacturers. And we found some of the best. check these out from Fujifilm. You can get bundles for the Fujifilm XT3 and the Fujifilm XT30 right now. These are in effect until September 26th. And if you’re curious, you can read our XT3 and XT30 reviews at the according links. We recommend grabbing them with a 16-80mm f4 R WR lens. It’s incredibly difficult to beat that combo. The XT3 is also weather-resistant, and the last generation of high-end camera before the XT4 got the new battery.

