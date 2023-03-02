Fujifilm Brings the Joy and Creativity With its New INSTAX MINI 12™ Instant Camera

Company Also Unveils INSTAX UP!™ Smartphone App

VALHALLA, N.Y., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Imaging Division, announced today the introduction of its INSTAX MINI 12 Instant Camera (MINI 12). Following in the footsteps of the popular INSTAX MINI 11™ Instant Camera (MINI 11) launched in 2020, MINI 12 brings a new look and enhanced features for instant photographers, including parallax correction capabilities, automatic flash control, and a convenient multi-function twist lens.

With an airy, cloud-like, and almost “inflated” design/look, MINI 12 carries over the main features of MINI 11, including Close-Up Mode and Auto Exposure adjustment capabilities, but also adds the new Parallax Correction feature, in which the camera’s viewfinder aligns with the lens when using Close-Up Mode, minimizing object shifts, to produce a centered photo. MINI 12 also features automatic flash control, which optimizes image quality in bright or low light situations. The lens structure is designed to provide intuitive steps both for powering the camera on/off and for accessing the popular Close-Up Mode with a simple twist of the lens.

“The INSTAX MINI 12 instant camera features a unique new design and a variety of appealing new color options,” said Bing Liem, president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “It includes many of our consumers’ favorite features from the prior MINI 11 model, along with some new advancements that are sure to enhance our users’ photographic experience. We’re always impressed with the incredible creativity of our consumers, and we can’t wait to see what they create with the MINI 12!”

INSTAX UP! Smartphone App Debuts

The FUJIFILM INSTAX team also announces the launch of its free, downloadable INSTAX UP! Smartphone App, designed for INSTAX users to digitally scan, import, organize, and store their photos in one place, regardless of which INSTAX instant film, camera or printer product they use.

With the INSTAX UP! Smartphone App, INSTAX users can:

Scan their INSTAX photos and store them digitally in one place

Organize their photos by category/list views for easy locating

Easily share stored photos and collections via social media or text

Import photos from other INSTAX Apps (the INSTAX MINI LINK App or the INSTAX LINK WIDE App, for instance) into the INSTAX Up! App

Coming soon, INSTAX users will be able to use the INSTAX UP! App to stay informed about the latest INSTAX updates, tips, and other creative content.

“Solutions like our INSTAX UP! App keep our consumers connected, engaged, and informed,” said Ashley Reeder Morgan, vice president, Consumer Marketing, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “INSTAX UP! will enable our users to organize, archive, and share their INSTAX photos with ease, helping preserve their special memories and inspiring them to create more.”

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

The FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI 12 instant camera will be available in Blossom Pink, Mint Green, Clay White, Lilac Purple, and Pastel Blue. It is expected to be available in or around mid-March, 2023 at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $79.95 USD and $99.99 CAD. For more information, please visit https://www.instaxus.com/cameras/instax-mini-12.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX™ line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.



For the year ended March 31, 2022 the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

