FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Wins BLI 2022 PRO Award from Keypoint Intelligence

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. won the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 PRO Award from Keypoint Intelligence for Outstanding High-Volume CMYK+ Production Device, thanks to the Revoria Press™ PC1120's specialty colours, mixed-media handling capabilities, efficient production workflow and an achievement of the highest 5 Star rating in colour gamut. Sales has started in the Asia Pacific region since its launch in July 2021.

With a high print speed of 120 pages per minute over a wide range of media types and paper weight as well as 2,400 dpi true/real output resolution, this production press was designed to maximise users' business potential through infinite colour possibilities, out-of-the-box productivity, and limitless capabilities. Its single pass, six colour engine, offers unparalleled levels of CMYK+ expressions with an expanded gamut of colours and enhanced vibrancy. Workflow is also made seamless with AI technologies -- removing the hassle of pre-production enhancements such as 10-bit gradation correction and enabling smoother skin tones and colour vibrancy together with the Pink toner. The Revoria Press™ PC1120 harnesses the transformational power of revolutionary productivity and performance to unlock the true value of CMYK+ printing.

According to Keypoint Intelligence, the winning highlights of the Revoria Press™ PC1120 are the six colour stations with before-and-after CMYK capabilities that allow for wider range of inline creative options than other production devices on the market. The wide media handling capabilities of the production press ensures no slowdown on mixed-media workflows, resulting in more work to be handled inline as a single job submission. Furthermore, the device offers the largest CMYK colour gamut seen to date, which coupled with the range of specialty colours creates a very large colour palette. Last but not least, the Revoria Flow PC11's customisable intuitive platform enables efficient management of the device and excellent remote management capabilities, making the device a truly outstanding production press.

"With print service providers (PSPs) looking to provide a wider range of output options to clients, whose aim is to ensure their printed pieces stand out from the crowd, the Fujifilm Revoria Press™ PC1120 really shines," said David Sweetnam, Keypoint Intelligence's Director of EMEA/Asia Research & Lab Services. "The extra imaging stations before and after the standard CMYK units, along with the diverse range of toner options, make the device stand out amongst others in this digital arena."

"We are delighted to receive the recognition given to the Revoria Press™ PC1120. The award has established its position as one of the best digital production colour presses in the market for productivity, flexibility and workflow," shared Scott Mackie, General Manager, Graphic Communication Services Business, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. "This recognition has ratified our mission and commitment to never stop innovating to deliver customer value and create greater customers' opportunity in the region. We are excited to show more of what we can do in the future."

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI PRO Awards

Based on results from extensive production field testing, during which tens of thousands of pages are printed and hundreds of data points are analyzed, Buyers Lab PRO Awards celebrate the best performers on an annual basis. Keypoint Intelligence's new Production 2.0 and 2.0 LITE test programs focus on today's key issues, including best practice automation, output consistency over long run lengths, key operator maintenance capabilities, and a plethora of image quality and productivity analyses.

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers' businesses worldwide, for creating innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation (DX). We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one's creativity to maximize organizational strengths. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs). We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

On 1 April 2021, we have changed the company name from Fuji Xerox to FUJIFILM Business Innovation. More than just a name change, it embodies our commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific is the regional headquarters of the global company FUJIFILM Business Innovation, providing corporate support and shared services for the Asia Pacific region. https://fujifilm.com/fbglobal

