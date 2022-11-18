U.S. markets closed

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Eases Small-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Challenges with IT Expert Services

·3 min read

New managed service provides a one-stop IT technical support and management

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific announced the availability of IT Expert Services (ITES) in Singapore*1, a Managed IT Services powered by FUJIFILM CodeBlue. This service provides not just traditional IT support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by supplementing their in-house information technology (IT) teams but also acts as their single point of contact for all their technology needs.

IT Expert Services (ITES) is especially crucial for businesses that are enabling digitisation, want to secure their network, and support their employees to work from anywhere. Customers want IT to "ease their work" so they can focus on their core business operations. In a recent survey, 69 percent of SMEs across Asia Pacific said that they would accelerate the digitalisation of their business*2 and nearly 20 percent of SMEs found that an upgrade in technology and IT solutions is crucial to cutting costs.

"We experienced a ransomware attack previously and lost nearly 90 percent of our data. It was a painful lesson for us, and we realised that the root cause is due to lack of IT knowledge and management, resulting in poor data handling and backup," said Sally Tan, Sales and Marketing Director, Inter-Span Marketing. "We are thankful to have implemented IT Expert Services with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore. The local team is very responsive, and our IT issues can be resolved promptly. With their IT expertise, we can now mitigate all possible IT issues, strengthen our IT infrastructure and concentrate on our key business priorities without any worry of data breach."

"While it is vital for businesses to build and enhance in-house IT capabilities, many companies - mainly SMEs - find this to be a huge investment while trying to hire the right resources. The two years of pandemic-induced economic slowdown has made it even harder," said Masatsugu Naito, President, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific. "With IT Expert Services, SMEs can now benefit from cost effectiveness, ready access to skilled IT professionals, predictable costs, improved work efficiency and flexibility, as well as faster responses and resolution times."

The one-stop-Managed IT Services for SMEs

All businesses with or without an in-house IT support team, will now be able to enjoy dedicated IT support and services with a full suite of the following key services:

  1. Centralised Service Desk: IT helpdesk support to resolve problems remotely for desktops, servers and network infrastructure

  2. Proactive Monitoring and Support: Continuous monitoring for outages, patch management and automated remediation

  3. Dashboard: A consolidated view of customer's entire managed services operations, including services and support performance

One stop IT support and management needs
One stop IT support and management needs

For information on FUJIFILM Business Innovation's IT Expert Services, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/fbsg/en/solutions-and-services/outsourcing/managed-it-services.

*1 – Please check with your local FUJIFILM Business Innovation office on the availability of the solutions.

*2 - New normal reflecting on digital trends among SMEs in Asia Pacific, February 2021, Consultancy.asia

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers' businesses worldwide, for creating innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation (DX). We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one's creativity to maximise organizational strengths. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs). We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

On 1 April 2021, we have changed the company name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation. More than just a name change, it embodies our commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. https://fujifilm.com/fbglobal

(PRNewsfoto/FUJIFILM Business Innovation)
(PRNewsfoto/FUJIFILM Business Innovation)
(PRNewsfoto/FUJIFILM Business Innovation)
(PRNewsfoto/FUJIFILM Business Innovation)

SOURCE FUJIFILM Business Innovation

