U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,820.54
    -1.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,034.92
    +87.93 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,179.95
    -1.59 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,713.37
    -25.47 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.71
    -0.05 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    -0.19 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0474
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1000
    -0.1060 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    -0.0044 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5150
    +0.3870 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,099.01
    -540.31 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.77
    -5.90 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    -11.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Fujifilm Celebrates Four Recent Recipients of Fujifilm Fellowship at Harvard Medical School

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
·5 min read

Annual program aims to advance translational medical science research and education

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (Fujifilm), today announced that four doctoral students have been awarded the Fujifilm Fellowship at Harvard Medical School (HMS). Since its launch in 2019, the program has now provided 17 fellowships for PhD students who are enrolled at HMS and focused on translational medicine, the process of applying basic research in the laboratory for new therapeutic development.

The mission of the program is to equip promising scientists with the specialized skills needed to translate their research findings into next-generation medical solutions for patients. Specifically, the program awards two years of research funding to students from across the nine HMS-based life sciences Ph.D. programs. HMS leadership selects all program beneficiaries.

“Taking new therapies from bench to bedside requires exacting work carried out by dedicated and innovative scientific thinkers,” says Yutaka Yamaguchi, general manager, Life Sciences Business Division, FUJIFILM Corporation; chairman and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. “Fujifilm is proud to support Harvard Medical School as it helps to shape our world’s future scientists. We extend our congratulations to the four highly esteemed doctoral fellows who recently received grants for the promise their work holds in advancing the field of translational medicine.”

The following Ph.D. candidates at HMS have been named the newest Fujifilm Fellows:

  • Sebastian Degner is a first-year student in the Biological and Biomedical Sciences Ph.D. program and has a background in cancer research and a strong propensity for business and entrepreneurship. His experience includes research stays at prestigious institutions in both Germany and the U.S. including the Department of Applied Tumor Biology at Heidelberg University Hospital and Naxerova Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital. Sebastian’s major research interest is leveraging insights gained from studying somatic and tumor evolution to develop novel therapeutic approaches for human cancer.

  • Michelle Ma is a candidate in the Molecules, Cells and Organisms Ph.D. program and a member of the Fischer Lab at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. She focuses on protein complexes and pathways that contribute to the control of gene expression associated with human disease and cancer. Ultimately, Michelle hopes her research will contribute to therapeutic innovation by expanding the prospects for the design of new targeted protein degraders.

  • Alexandra Probst is enrolled in the Biological Sciences in Public Health Ph.D. program and a member of the Catteruccia Lab at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Alexandra is interested in identifying and characterizing mosquito stage Plasmodium targets in an effort to combat malaria, the third leading infectious disease killer with over 200 million cases each year worldwide. Growing insecticide resistance threatens the efficacy of current vector control strategies. Alexandra believes her work holds exciting promise for a novel way of fighting one of humanity’s oldest diseases.

  • Siddharth Raju is a candidate in the Systems, Synthetic, and Quantitative Biology Ph.D. program. His field of study is genetics and infectious diseases. In March 2020, Sid joined the Sabeti Lab, where he seeks to understand how respiratory viruses manipulate host genomic organization. Ultimately, Sid hopes his research will help inspire novel therapeutics by guiding the development of medical countermeasures that directly interfere with early molecular pathogenesis, as well as and more accurately predict disease course in the clinic.

“Fujifilm’s commitment to these fellowships and to supporting the life sciences community at Harvard is unwavering,” commented Bruce E. Novich Sc.D., division president, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation. “Our goal is to inspire and assist the brightest minds to drive forward innovative strategies aimed at addressing some of the world’s major health problems.”

In addition to their Ph.D. program, Fujifilm Fellows are enrolled in the Therapeutics Graduate Program, a new curriculum that focuses on pharmacology, toxicology, and drug discovery. Here they receive rigorous multidisciplinary training in identifying and developing novel therapeutics, understanding and investigating mechanisms of drug action, analyzing the reasons for clinical failures, and developing new compounds and applying them in preclinical and clinical studies to improve the treatment of disease.

About Fujifilm Fellowship
The Fujifilm Fellowship program was designed by Fujifilm and HMS to advance translational medicine research by investing in the next-generation of scientists. The selected beneficiaries who have been admitted to Harvard Medical School’s Therapeutics Graduate Program will receive financial assistance to pursue their education and research in therapeutic innovation. HMS leadership selects all program beneficiaries. For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilmfellowship.com/

About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of more than 20 affiliate companies across North and Latin America that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and service of FUJIFILM products and services. The company’s portfolio represents a broad spectrum of industries including medical and life sciences, electronic, chemical, graphic arts, information systems, industrial products, broadcast, recording media, and photography. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

###

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

 

CONTACT: Christine Jackman FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 9142614959 christine.jackman@fujifilm.com


Recommended Stories

  • Boston Scientific to open Atlanta plant, latest life sciences win

    A massive medical device manufacturer plans to open a plant in the Atlanta suburbs as the life sciences industry grows. Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) will invest $62.5 million into the Johns Creek manufacturing and supply chain facility, according to an announcement from Gov. Brian Kemp. Boston Scientific is taking over a portion of State Farm's former campus in Johns Creek.

  • OK, whose rocket just hit the moon?

    You know you're living in the space age when a rocket hits the moon, and the industry as a whole points to the sky and, like an angry teacher holding up a paper airplane, asks "Who launched this?!" Truly, that is what occurred this week as an unidentified rocket stage (!) impacted the lunar surface, forming a new and interesting crater and leaving us all wondering how it's possible to not know what happened. The short version of this story is that skywatchers led by Bill Gray had been tracking an object for months that, based on their calculations, would soon impact the moon. Based on their observations and discussions, these self-appointed (though by no means lacking in expertise) object trackers determined that it was likely a piece of a SpaceX launch vehicle from 2015.

  • Fossils: Cave woman one million years older than thought

    New research complicates our current understanding of where humans came from.

  • Illumina Invests in £30M Venture Fund To Advance Breakthroughs in Human Health

    Investment from LifeArc, Illumina, and Illumina Ventures will fund genomics startups for Illumina Accelerator Cambridge graduates

  • Why There’s a Chance We Heard From Aliens Back in 1977

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/NAAPOOn Aug. 15, 1977, an astronomer at Ohio State University, listening to the galaxy with the university’s powerful Big Ear radio telescope, overheard alien chatter echoing somewhere out there in the direction of the Sagittarius constellation.Well, maybe. When Jerry Ehman noticed the highly structured, seemingly deliberate signal in a computer printout of radio data, he jotted down a note: “Wow!” His exclamation gave the discovery its

  • Rocket Lab launches NASA’s CAPSTONE satellite on its scouting mission for a lunar space station

    NASA's CAPSTONE mission, which will chart a new orbit around the moon which will hopefully be used for a future crewed lunar space station, is underway after a successful launch on Tuesday morning. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle delivered the CAPSTONE satellite, which is roughly the size of a large microwave oven, to Earth orbit for step one of its lunar journey. The Electron rocket took off from Rocket Lab's launch facility in New Zealand at 5:55 AM ET, marking Rocket Lab's 27th flight for its launch vehicle, and its first ever with the moon as the intended destination.

  • The Soil Secrets That Could Help Feed the World

    How one St. Louis company is using sequencing to identify microbes that naturally control pests and boost agricultural yields

  • NASA hopes New Zealand test will usher in another moon landing

    NASA has launched a tiny test satellite from New Zealand that’s about the size of a microwave. The space agency is testing out a new orbit around the moon in preparation for NASA’s future plans to return to the moon and explore deeper space.

  • NASA’s return to the Moon just began with a private satellite launch

    NASA’s campaign to put astronauts on the Moon for the first time since 1972 kicked off with the launch of a private satellite early this morning. The microwave-sized Capstone spacecraft, built by Advanced Space, was launched by Rocket Lab, which went public last year. The mission’s goal is to explore a type of orbit around both the Earth and the Moon that hasn’t been visited before, and demonstrate the ability to keep track of the spacecraft’s location there without assistance from the ground.

  • New Omicron Subvariants Are Now Officially Dominant Covid Strains In U.S.

    A little over a month after the more transmissible BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariant became officially dominant in the U.S. on May 24, two sister subvariants of Omicron have quickly eclipsed BA.2.12.1 across the country. BA.5 and BA.4 are, like BA.2.12.1, more transmissible, but have the added advantage of reportedly being more able to reinfect those who’ve […]

  • From war to wild weather, global crop problems point to years of high food prices

    Eric Broten had planned to sow about 5,000 acres of corn this year on his farm in North Dakota, but persistent springtime rains limited him to just 3,500 in a state where a quarter or more of the planned corn could remain unsown this year. The difficulty planting corn, the single largest grain crop in the world, in the northern United States adds to a string of troubled crop harvests worldwide that point to multiple years of tight supplies and high food costs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major agricultural exporter, sent prices of wheat, soy and corn to near records earlier this year.

  • War, Weather Endanger Global Food Supplies, Farm Leaders Say

    Disruption to Ukraine’s output plus poor weather in the U.S. and South America are two crises, Syngenta ‘s CEO says at The Wall Street Journal’s Global Food Forum.

  • Mystery rocket crashes into the Moon – and no one (on Earth) is owning up

    A mystery rocket has crashed into the Moon, creating a large double crater, leaving Nasa scientists baffled at who was behind the launch and why its impact was spread over two distinct areas.

  • FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

    Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results for its 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2). A total of nine drill holes were completed comprising 2,064 metres. Results included shallow intersections of elevated radioactivity, between 35 and 95 metres below surface, within favorable geological settings for high-grade, basement hos

  • Max Q: Acronyms rule everything around me

    In a rather cool bit of news, NASA said that it's contracting three suppliers for nuclear fission energy system concept designs for use on the lunar surface. Lockheed Martin, Westinghouse and IX (a joint venture from Intuitive Machine and X-Energy) were the three winning bidders. NASA is aptly partnering with the Department of Energy (DOE) on this project, and the specs include a 40-kilowatt power-generation capability, capable of generating that for at least a decade.

  • U.N. chief Guterres warns of 'ocean emergency'

    STORY: About 7,000 people are expected to attend the U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon, including heads of state, scientists and NGOs, to assess progress in implementing a directive to protect marine life."Sadly, we have taken the ocean for granted, and today we face what I would call an 'ocean emergency'," Guterres told the conference. "We must turn the tide."Guterres said there was a need for symbiotic business models that could help the ocean produce more food and generate more renewable energy.The ocean covers about 70% of the planet's surface, generating 50% of the oxygen and absorbing 25% of all carbon dioxide emissions.But climate change is pushing ocean temperatures to record levels and making it more acidic, he said, adding that some eight million tons of plastic waste enter the oceans each year.

  • Astronomers discover closest rocky ‘super Earth’ planets yet, per Nasa

    The two newly discovered worlds are prime candidates for follow up studies with the soon-to-be fully operational James Webb Space Telescope

  • NASA takes a step towards putting humans back on the Moon with CAPSTONE launch

    Rocket Lab has successfully launched NASA's 55-pound CAPSTONE cubesat that will eventually orbit the moon if all goes to plan.

  • Air Guard troops doing space missions face identity crisis

    About 1,000 Air National Guard troops who are assigned to space missions are mired in an identity crisis. Torn between the Air Force, where they have historically been assigned, and the military's shiny new Space Force where they now work, their units have become orphans, according to commanders, as state and federal leaders wrangle over whether to create a Space National Guard. A Space Guard, they say, will create unneeded bureaucracy and cost up to $500 million a year.

  • Defining when human life begins is not a question science can answer – it's a question of politics and ethical values

    Science can observe these various phases of fetal development but cannot determine when human life begins. UrsaHoogle/E+ via Getty ImagesNow that the U.S. Supreme Court has given states final say over if and when abortions are legal, the political debates over abortion rights will intensify in legislatures and courthouses around the nation. Many of those discussions will hinge on the question of when, exactly, is the beginning of a human life that could – or should – be protected by law. A frien