FUJIFILM Europe launches new virtual scale solution to address challenges faced by endoscopists in polyp measurement

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 300 endoscopists has revealed that nearly 70 percent of endoscopists agreed that the correct measurement of polyps is crucial to achieving an accurate diagnosis.

This survey found that the majority of endoscopists currently find it difficult to measure polyps accurately, with nearly three quarters stating that there needs to be a more precise tool for polyp measurement.

To support endoscopists, FUJIFILM Europe has launched SCALE EYE, a virtual scale solution designed to support endoscopists in estimating the size of lesions in the colon. Integrated into FUJIFILM's ELUXEO Ultra platform, SCALE EYE enables endoscopists to measure polyps more accurately and as a result, support physicians to determine the treatment needed by simply pressing a switch.

Despite 90 percent of the endoscopists agreeing on the importance of polyp measurement, the majority use visual estimation, open biopsy forceps, or endoscopic rulers, rather than innovative solutions.

Colorectal cancer is the second most frequently occurring cancer in Europe, accounting for 12.7 percent of all new cancer diagnoses in 2020.[1] Early detection and diagnosis of cancer and pre-cancerous lesions have been shown to significantly improve patient outcomes.[2]

Prof Cesare Hassan, Associate Professor of Gastroenterology, Humanitas University, Italy said: "SCALE EYE is a disruptive technology by Fujifilm. It is not an evolution, it is a revolution. This is disruptive because prior to this, we could not measure the lesion in the colon as accurately. This is also of high clinical interest because the size of the polyp tells us whether this patient needs potential post-polypectomy surveillance."

According to the survey, 88 percent of endoscopists found that the characterization of polyps, which is also possible through Fujifilm's CAD-EYE technology, is crucial to achieving an accurate diagnosis.

Saskia Papa, Senior Product Manager at FUJIFILM Europe GmbH said:

"Our new research clearly illustrates that SCALE EYE is yet another technological leap forward in the fight against colorectal cancer. These study results echo what we've been hearing, across all our markets, about the potentially transformational role of this visual scale solution in ensuring the detection and accurate characterization of lesions. With SCALE EYE, we have a real chance to further support physicians in improving the quality of colonoscopy, from screening to treatment and ultimately to improve the lives of patients. We look forward to sharing this technology with those in attendance at ESGE 2023 in Dublin."

About SCALE EYE

How it works

The SCALE EYE system includes the newly developed endoscope EC-760S-A/M, L, which is equipped with a class 1 laser. The laser point is visible within the endoscopic image. The position of the laser point changes relative to the distance between the tip of endoscope and the object. Depending on this laser point position, the scale interval size adjusts automatically.

User interface

Scale size ranges from from 5mm over 10mm to 20mm, and the activation and the deactivation of the function can be simply operated by the endoscope switch. The virtual scale is displayed on the same endoscopic monitor in real-time and does not require a separate monitor. The software for SCALE EYE (EW10-VM01) can be installed in the expansion unit EX-1, which can also be used to utilize CAD EYE[3] Detection and Characterization.

About ELUXEO Ultra

Fujifilm's Eluxeo Ultra system is one of the first endoscopy platforms to detect and characterize lesions in real-time. It enhances Fujifilm's existing ELUXEO system by incorporating SCALE EYE, a real-time virtual scale function designed to aid endoscopists in estimating the size of lesions in the colon, and ColoAssist PRO, our real-time endoscope visualisation system to deliver a comprehensive package for endoscopists. These are the latest additions to the ELUXEO Ultra family of endoscopy technologies, which follow the launch of CAD EYE, a colon polyp detection and characterisation function utilising AI technology. The ELUXEO Ultra platform will accommodate a range of future tools and technologies as they evolve, so Fujifilm's best endoscopy system for patients today, will remain so tomorrow.

