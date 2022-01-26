U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,349.93
    -6.52 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,168.09
    -129.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,542.12
    +2.82 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.46
    -27.57 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.15
    +1.55 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    -33.70 (-1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.34 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1246
    -0.0060 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3465
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6400
    +0.7740 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,442.83
    -159.12 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    835.69
    -20.12 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Fujifilm Expands its Advanced Therapies CDMO Business with the Acquisition of a Dedicated Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility from Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
·5 min read

TOKYO, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Corporation (President and CEO, Representative Director: Teiichi Goto) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a cell therapy manufacturing facility from Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA) for USD 100 million. Located in Thousand Oaks, California, the facility is readily expandable with the flexibility to produce both clinical and commercial cell therapies including allogeneic T-cell and CAR T immunotherapies.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, and a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with experience in the development and manufacture of biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies, will operate the new site.

Through this acquisition by FUJIFILM Corporation, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies will solidify its leadership position as a complete solutions-manufacturing provider for advanced therapies. The 90,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility is currently named “Atara T-cell Operations and Manufacturing (ATOM)” and is readily expandable to support cell therapy manufacturing processes, including allogeneic T-cell and CAR T immunotherapies. At closing, Fujifilm plans to offer positions to approximately 140 current highly-skilled manufacturing and quality staff at the site.

As part of the agreement, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies and Atara will enter into a long-term manufacturing and services agreement, which could extend to ten years to support the production of Atara’s clinical pipeline, which includes tabelecleucel (tab-cel®) for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+PTLD).

The cell therapy manufacturing facility will advance FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ global CDMO manufacturing footprint to the West Coast of the United States and complements its existing locations supporting the advanced therapy market in College Station, Texas, U.S.A., Watertown, Massachusetts, U.S.A., and its recently announced BioCampus in the United Kingdom.

“Fujifilm is currently accelerating business growth of Life Sciences field and continues to aggressively invest in both capital and technology in its bio CDMO business,” said Teiichi Goto, president and chief executive officer, representative director, FUJIFILM Corporation. “Through this acquisition Fujifilm can extend its CDMO offering to advanced cell therapies. Going forward, Fujifilm will, by providing a stable supply of high quality biopharmaceuticals, further advance establishing tomorrow’s medicines that fulfill unmet medical needs.”

“We are thrilled that through this acquisition we will add approximately 140 talented staff from Atara’s cell therapy manufacturing facility to the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies family. The collective expertise of the team will further support our efforts as a world-class CDMO,” added Martin Meeson, chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “We also look forward to adding the facility to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ existing global footprint and to bolster the expansion of our advanced therapies CDMO business.”

“FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a highly respected industry-leading manufacturing and development organization that shares our pioneering culture and belief that allogeneic cell therapies will transform the future of medicine,” said Pascal Touchon, president and chief executive officer, Atara. “We are incredibly proud of our world-class ATOM staff and the facility and believe that this strategic partnership will meet our long-term manufacturing needs. Our team has developed processes for our products, scaled them up, and built inventory for clinical trials and the commercial launch of tab-cel. We believe that now is the right time for a strategic relationship with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to give us access to the expert manufacturing capability Atara will require, when needed. We will now confidently further focus our capital resources on development and commercialization of our pipeline of first-in-kind therapeutics for severe diseases.”

FUJIFILM Corporation will continue to expand its bio CDMO business by leveraging its strength of being able to handle a wide variety of biopharmaceutical process development and manufacturing from clinical to commercial scale for drug products, fill & finish, and packaging. Furthermore, in order to expand the business in the most advanced biopharmaceutical fields, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies joined Landmark Bio, the industry-academia research and development consortium, to explore the application of genetically modified cell therapies.

In its pursuit to establish itself as a comprehensive healthcare company covering prevention, treatment and diagnosis, FUJIFILM Corporation has made multiple strategic acquisitions over recent years to expand and diversify its healthcare portfolio. The ability to identify and leverage synergies between its businesses is a key strength of Fujifilm and fundamental to its growth strategy.

This acquisition is expected to be completed in April 2022, subject to expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary closing conditions.

About FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with experience in the development and manufacture of biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has existing locations in Teesside, UK, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA, College Station, Texas, USA and Hillerød, Denmark, the company is currently building new facilities in Watertown, Massachusetts, USA, and Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™X cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. Mitsubishi Corporation is a 20% shareholder of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ UK, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Watertown, Massachusetts and College Station, Texas sites. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com.

About FUJIFILM Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmholdings.com.

CONTACT: Christine Jackman FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 9142614959 christine.jackman@fujifilm.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Intel stock sinks on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Intel's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Quarterly Results

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Tesla Stock Rises On Earnings Beat; Supply-Chain Woes Hamper Production

    Tesla beat earnings views late Wednesday, but warned supply-chain issues are still slowing production. Tesla stock rose after the close Wednesday.

  • Fed Chair Powell expected to get ‘a grip on communication’ with markets: Economist

    Robertson Stephens Wealth Management&nbsp;Chief Economist Jeanette Garretty and Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist Zach Griffiths join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what they are looking forward to hearing during today's Fed press conference, how the stock market is reacting in the wake of the Fed's decision, and the impact of COVID-19 on the labor market.

  • Intel Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Sliding.

    Intel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $19.5 billion, easily beating estimates. But the company's outlook was a bit disappointing.

  • Tesla reports $2 billion Q4 profit, sales up 65%, but supply-chain snags crimp production

    Tesla Inc. stock fell late Wednesday despite the electric-vehicle maker reporting quarterly earnings and sales above expectations. The company said its factories have been running below capacity for several months thanks to supply-chain constraints.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Tesla notches record Q4 profit but cites supply chain challenges as ‘main limiting factor’

    Tesla reported fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates after the bell on Wednesday despite supply chain headwinds that have plagued the global auto industry at an unprecedented scale. Still, shares were weighed down after the electric vehicle giant indicated supply constraints are likely to persist.

  • ServiceNow stock soars after earnings beat

    ServiceNow Inc.’s results "show that ServiceNow's business model is set to flourish in any economic environment," chief executive tells MarketWatch.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Intel earnings outlook misses Street view following beat on quarter

    Intel Corp. forecast earnings late Wednesday that fell short of Wall Street expectations as profit margins slipped after the chip maker topped estimates for the quarter.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) had declined more than 8% by 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the utility's stock price was news of its management succession plan. NextEra Energy announced a series of senior leadership appointments that will take effect on March 1.

  • Pinterest Q4 Earnings Preview: Monthly Active User Trends Will Be in Focus

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb. 2. Folks have more choices for spending their time, and one of the activities some are giving up is browsing Pinterest. Investors will be looking at Pinterest's monthly active user trends to determine if trending losses have changed direction or not.