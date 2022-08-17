U.S. markets closed

Fujifilm Group Deploys Verizon Business Group's Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Sourcing LLC
3 min read
Verizon Sourcing LLC
Verizon Sourcing LLC

TOKYO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries to strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities. As part of Fujifilm’s ongoing IT infrastructure transformation, the company’s technology teams will now have access to Verizon’s Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities in Canberra, Australia.

Fujifilm’s network and security experts across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the US regions will be able to leverage daily threat intelligence feeds from Verizon’s Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) as well as the availability of local-language security engineers and analysts that will monitor the company’s global remote environments on a 24/7/365 basis. Fujifilm’s SOC deployment will reach a critical milestone in establishing a cloud-centric infrastructure architecture adopting a zero-trust security framework.

According to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, risks of external threats continue to grow. Of particular concern is the rise in ransomware breaches, fueled by organized crime, which increased by 13 percent in a single year—representing a jump greater than the past five years combined.

Founded in 1934, Fujifilm was best known for producing some of the industry’s most revered photographic film and equipment. Today, with more than 75,000 employees around the world, the company has successfully reinvented itself to become a company which continues to grow in healthcare, materials, business innovation and imaging. Fujifilm adopted its “DX (Digital Transformation) Vision” in 2021 with the aim of further promoting DX to provide products and services of even greater quality than ever before, thereby dramatically enhancing value the company provides to customers as it continues to work toward solving social issues.

Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Executive Officer for Verizon Business Group, said, “Fujifilm is one of the most admired companies in the world that has shown what can be achieved through digital disruption. One of the byproducts for businesses who accelerate toward an increasingly digitized world is that they generate huge amounts of network data. As a result, there is a greater need to secure this data using advanced threat hunting tools to mitigate any potential malicious activities.”

Verizon processes over 27 trillion security events every year through its nine Security Operations Centers around the globe, six forensics labs and one of the largest IP networks in the world. Additional information on Verizon’s Advanced Security Operations Services can be found here.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Nilesh Pritam
Nilesh.pritam@sg.verizon.com
+65.9277.9048


