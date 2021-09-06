U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.89
    -0.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    -0.0034 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8520
    +0.1600 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,632.61
    +1,299.46 (+2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.54
    +54.81 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

The Fujifilm Lenses You Want Are in Stock

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer.

Fujifilm cameras and lenses are very hot in demand right now. Luckily, the lenses are easy to come by right now! For the record, they came out with some real bangers in the past two years. The XT4, GFX100s, and X100s are only three of those cameras. We rated each one of them very well. My personal favorite is the Fujifilm X Pro 3. And it’s still the camera I trust almost every week. But with the global pandemic, there’s a major shortage of components. So that means that the second-hand market is where you’ll find all the gear now. Luckily, there’s a lot of refurbished Fuji gear on Amazon right now. At that link, you’ll find cameras and lenses both. Maybe something you want is on that page!

