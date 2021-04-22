U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.50
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,019.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,907.75
    -11.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.90
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.63
    +0.28 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.30
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.39
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2054
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0040 (+0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    17.20
    -1.48 (-7.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3862
    -0.0070 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0910
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,999.70
    +494.13 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,279.83
    +16.87 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,918.35
    +23.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims unexpectedly plunge to a new pandemic-era low

Some 547,000 Americans filed new weekly jobless claims, below estimates of 610,000.

Fujifilm and Nintendo team up on a Switch-themed Instax printer

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Fujifilm has launched a new Instax Mini Link smartphone printer variant with colors that may remind you of the Nintendo Switch. The new variation has an ash white base color with a red trim at the output section and a power button with a blue trim. While you'll be able to buy it as a standalone product, it'll also come in a limited edition bundle with a Pikachu silicone case. The company has revealed the new variant to coincide with the introduction of its Instax Mini Link app for Nintendo Switch, which will make it much easier to print screenshots from Switch games. 

Whenever you want to print a screenshot, just select it from your Switch album and choose Send to smartphone to generate a QR code that you can scan with the new app. You can edit the image within the app or combine it with one of the frames available from Link's Frame Print function. Fujifilm even added 59 new frame options to choose from with designs that feature Super Mario, Animal Crossing and New Pokémon Snap characters. The app also comes with a customizable interface, allowing you to choose from three themes based on the aforementioned games.

The new Instax Mini Link app for Nintendo Switch will be available for download for iOS and Android users on April 30th. Fujifilm's Nintendo-themed Instax printer is also coming out on the same day, though the company has yet to reveal its pricing. 

