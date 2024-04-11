Fujifilm pledges 680 more jobs, another $1.2 billion to incoming Wake County plant

The photography-turned-pharmaceutical manufacturer Fujifilm plans to expand its North Carolina operations with a new $1.2 billion investment and promise of 680 more jobs in Wake County, state officials announced Thursday.

Already the Triangle’s largest life science project, the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies facility in Holly Springs will benefit from the commitment — with average wages of the new jobs expected to exceed $109,000.

Fujifilm Diosynth, a division of its Japanese parent Fujifilm Corp., is a contract pharmaceutical manufacturer; it doesn’t create medicines itself but instead mass produces the drugs other companies create. The company has a campus in Research Triangle Park and is readying a more massive plant in Holly Springs, a town of 46,000 southwest of Raleigh.

The Holly Springs development dates to March 2021, when the state awarded Fujifilm an economic incentive worth close to $20 million over 12 years to create 725 jobs at a $1.5 billion site while retaining its 664 existing positions in North Carolina. Wake County and Holly Springs added $92 million in incentives to the development, including land donation and a tax grant.

On Thursday, the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee awarded Fujifilm Diosynth another job development investment grant, worth up to $14.9 million dollars. Local incentives, between Holly Springs and Wake County, could total $54.3 million.

Job development investment grants, or JDIGs, are the state’s chief economic incentive. The grants offer recipients payroll tax benefits provided the companies reach annual hiring and investment targets. Under its latest state agreement, Fujifilm Diosynth pledged to add the 680 jobs within a five-year period ending in 2031. The company also committed to invest another $1.2 billion at the facility by 2028.

Thursday’s Economic Investment Committee meeting was timed hours before the scheduled arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will land at Raleigh-Durham International Airport tonight for an official state visit. Fujifilm is among a list of Japan-based companies that have recently chosen North Carolina for expansion, including Toyota, Dai Nippon Printing, and Kyowa Kirin.

Story continues

In an interview this week, Gov. Roy Cooper told The News & Observer he appreciates the priority many Japanese businesses place on stability.

“They also aren’t looking for quick profit,” he said, adding, “I think most of the Japanese companies that we have dealt with plan for a long, sustainable future. And they think about planting the trees under which people they may never know will enjoy the shade.”

Though historically known for photography, Fujifilm has in recent years shifted resources toward health care.

In 2022, another subsidiary called Fujifilm Irvine Scientific announced plans to open a $188 million cell culture manufacturing plant in Research Triangle Park. And in November, Fujifilm Diosynth CEO Lars Petersen told The News & Observer pharmaceuticals are expected to comprise half of parent Fujifilm’s overall business by 2030.

Petersen said his company aimed to open the Holly Springs facility in 2025. The site is projected to be the biggest cell culture contract manufacturing plant in North America, with at least eight bioreactors and a capacity for 32.

In the fall, the Holly Springs campus announced its first tenant, a Johnson & Johnson company called Janssen Supply Group.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.