U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,224.21
    +51.10 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,255.73
    +310.49 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,804.20
    +222.98 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.15
    +20.43 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.55
    -7.46 (-7.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.70
    -45.10 (-2.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.31 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    +0.0045 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1100
    -0.0300 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0063 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1200
    -0.0620 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,061.57
    +44.34 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.89
    +5.63 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.82
    -45.65 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Fujifilm Presents Award-winning Synapse Enterprise Imaging Portfolio at HIMSS 2022

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
·4 min read

The Company celebrated its recognition for three Synapse solutions at KLAS Research’s 2022 Best In KLAS® Show

Fujifilm Presents Award-winning Synapse Enterprise Imaging Portfolio at HIMSS 2022

Fujifilm Recognized for three Synapse solutions at KLAS Research&#x002019;s 2022 Best In KLAS&#xae; Show
Fujifilm Recognized for three Synapse solutions at KLAS Research’s 2022 Best In KLAS® Show

Lexington, Mass., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 15, 2022 – Booth 3947 – FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, is showcasing its award-winning Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2022 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, March 15 - March 18 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

At HIMSS booth #3947, Fujifilm is presenting Synapse Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS and Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) - three innovative solutions that were recognized at the 2022 Best In KLAS® Show held March 14th as the ceremonial start to HIMSS 2022.

“We’d like to thank KLAS Research and HIMSS for creating forums that continuously advance healthcare through education, collaboration, and innovation,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We’re honored to receive Best in KLAS for our Synapse solutions, and we look forward to collaborating with our valued customers and prospects at HIMSS 2022 as we work together to improve the quality of patient care."

Synapse Enterprise Imaging Solutions in HIMSS booth 3947:

Synapse® 7x is Fujifilm’s next-generation enterprise imaging solution that unifies the products within the company’s Synapse portfolio — including Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, 3D Advanced Visualization, VNA and Fujifilm’s AI-enabled platform REiLI® — on one common viewing platform. Integral to Synapse 7x, the Synapse Radiology and Cardiology PACS functionality is developed with ongoing direction from radiologists and cardiologists. Fujifilm’s Synapse PACS is a robust server-side rendering solution that helps streamline diagnostic image analysis, interpretation, and reporting for radiology and cardiology studies across the enterprise.

Synapse VNA: As the core of Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, Synapse VNA has now earned the Best in KLAS designation for three consecutive years. VNA seamlessly coordinates multiple patient IDs, populates a centralized Master Patient Index, and simplifies the sharing of all enterprise imaging content between PACS, facilities, departments, and teams. Synapse VNA manages more than 40 billion objects from 1,500 facilities across six continents, to bring the complete picture of patient health to providers all over the world.

A key benefit of Fujifilm’s enterprise-wide server-side technology for IT professionals is that they can scale and manage growth in the data center without the hassle of desktop client management and managing multiple vendor imaging solutions. In addition, health systems can reduce storage silos of departmental systems and provide support on a single platform across the enterprise.

Synapse Enterprise Information System (EIS) is a comprehensive workflow management solution designed with Fujifilm’s Synapse RIS as the foundation. Synapse EIS delivers enhanced workflow efficiencies, real-time admin dashboards, patient and provider tools, and more to help support inpatient and outpatient imaging needs.

To learn more about Fujifilm’s exhibition at HIMSS, visit http://himss.fujimed.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

Contact

Danielle Brown

914-574-3273

Danielle.brown@fujifilm.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Danielle Brown FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 9145743273 danielle.brown@fujifilm.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • ‘My younger classmates got great jobs. I got a bankruptcy.’ I graduated college at 40, but I’m jobless and have defaulted on my student loans. How can I deal with this debt?

    As of late, I qualified for $0 payment through income-based repayment. Answer: First of all, let’s look at what you’re doing right, which is getting on an income-driven repayment plan. When you have a spotty repayment history that includes defaults, forbearances, consolidation and multiple repayment plans, your best option is to find a plan that will adjust to your life circumstances, says Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • These Are The 12 Worst Bear Market Tech Stocks You Can Own

    It's impossible for tech investors to ignore the pain in the sector anymore. Even some S&P 500 tech giants are getting dragged down.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The sell-off of these three businesses has been shortsighted, leaving an opportunity for smart investors.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.