Fujifilm Presents Award-winning Synapse Enterprise Imaging Portfolio at HIMSS 2022

Fujifilm Recognized for three Synapse solutions at KLAS Research’s 2022 Best In KLAS® Show

Lexington, Mass., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 15, 2022 – Booth 3947 – FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of enterprise imaging and informatics solutions, is showcasing its award-winning Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2022 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, March 15 - March 18 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

At HIMSS booth #3947, Fujifilm is presenting Synapse Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS and Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) - three innovative solutions that were recognized at the 2022 Best In KLAS® Show held March 14th as the ceremonial start to HIMSS 2022.

“We’d like to thank KLAS Research and HIMSS for creating forums that continuously advance healthcare through education, collaboration, and innovation,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We’re honored to receive Best in KLAS for our Synapse solutions, and we look forward to collaborating with our valued customers and prospects at HIMSS 2022 as we work together to improve the quality of patient care."

Synapse Enterprise Imaging Solutions in HIMSS booth 3947:

Synapse® 7x is Fujifilm’s next-generation enterprise imaging solution that unifies the products within the company’s Synapse portfolio — including Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, 3D Advanced Visualization, VNA and Fujifilm’s AI-enabled platform REiLI® — on one common viewing platform. Integral to Synapse 7x, the Synapse Radiology and Cardiology PACS functionality is developed with ongoing direction from radiologists and cardiologists. Fujifilm’s Synapse PACS is a robust server-side rendering solution that helps streamline diagnostic image analysis, interpretation, and reporting for radiology and cardiology studies across the enterprise.

Synapse VNA: As the core of Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, Synapse VNA has now earned the Best in KLAS designation for three consecutive years. VNA seamlessly coordinates multiple patient IDs, populates a centralized Master Patient Index, and simplifies the sharing of all enterprise imaging content between PACS, facilities, departments, and teams. Synapse VNA manages more than 40 billion objects from 1,500 facilities across six continents, to bring the complete picture of patient health to providers all over the world.

A key benefit of Fujifilm’s enterprise-wide server-side technology for IT professionals is that they can scale and manage growth in the data center without the hassle of desktop client management and managing multiple vendor imaging solutions. In addition, health systems can reduce storage silos of departmental systems and provide support on a single platform across the enterprise.

Synapse Enterprise Information System (EIS) is a comprehensive workflow management solution designed with Fujifilm’s Synapse RIS as the foundation. Synapse EIS delivers enhanced workflow efficiencies, real-time admin dashboards, patient and provider tools, and more to help support inpatient and outpatient imaging needs.

To learn more about Fujifilm’s exhibition at HIMSS, visit http://himss.fujimed.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

Contact

Danielle Brown

914-574-3273

Danielle.brown@fujifilm.com

CONTACT: Danielle Brown FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation 9145743273 danielle.brown@fujifilm.com



