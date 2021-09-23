U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.58
    +68.94 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,871.96
    +613.64 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,082.26
    +185.41 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,261.82
    +43.26 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.40
    +1.17 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.10
    -26.70 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1752
    +0.0056 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3990
    +0.0630 (+4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    +0.0119 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1790
    +0.4010 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,852.43
    +1,594.76 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.61
    +15.69 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

These Fujifilm Rebates Are Coming to a Close Very Soon

Chris Gampat

There are a few days left for these Fujifilm Rebates! You can get bundles for the Fujifilm XT3 and the Fujifilm XT30 right now. These are in effect until September 26th. And if you’re curious, you can read our XT3 and XT30 reviews at the according links. We recommend grabbing them with a 16-80mm f4 R WR lens. It’s incredibly difficult to beat that combo. The XT3 is also weather-resistant, and the last generation of high-end camera before the XT4 got the new battery.

Recommended Stories

  • Unagi's $2,440 smart scooter includes turn-by-turn directions and GPS tracking

    A higher-end Model Eleven has an ADAS collision-detection sensor.

  • Unity Software Looks Poised to Rally Into Year-End

    In another "Executive Decision" segment during Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with John Riccitiello, chairman, president and CEO of Unity Software , the engine behind most of the 3D applications available today. Riccitiello explained that Unity provides tools so that developers can build new ways to experience the world. The Unity engine is what powers 70% of all mobile gaming experiences, Riccitiello said.

  • iPhone 13 Preorders Soar. This Analyst Says Consumers Want Apple’s Newest Model.

    Consumers can’t wait to get the iPhone 13. Global pre-orders for Apple ‘s newest iPhone model are running more than 20% ahead of last year’s iPhone 12 models, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who published his estimates in a research note on Thursday. Apple (ticker: AAPL) unveiled its new iPhones on Sept. 14.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 23rd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another bullish day ahead.

  • Microsoft debuts Surface Duo 2 dual-screen Android phone with larger displays and 5G

    Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 gets 5G, three cameras, and bigger screens, but a hefty price tag.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

    The stock market dropped sharply on Monday as Wall Street pondered the potential impact of a situation brewing in China. Specifically, some analysts believe that the heavily indebted Evergrande Group, one of China's largest property developers, will default on its interest payments in the near future.

  • White House to host Intel, Apple, Microsoft execs to discuss chip shortage

    The CEO of Intel Corp. will join executives from Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ford and others at a White House virtual meeting Thursday to address the global chip shortage, Reuters reported Wednesday.

  • 2 Tech Stocks Climbing Higher on Thursday

    The rally on Wall Street continued on Thursday, with investors cheering news of a strong employment market and prospects for the Federal Reserve to remain relatively accommodating on monetary policy well into the future. The technology sector has been a hotbed of growth lately, and a couple of high-profile tech stocks made big moves higher on Thursday morning. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) released its latest earnings results, while Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) gave investors some good news about what it expects from its business in the near future.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 23rd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, a Bitcoin return to $45,000 levels would support another broad-based crypto rally.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

    Conceptually, artificial intelligence deals with machines that emulate human intelligence. Today, we encounter AI in search engines, social media, and enterprise software applications. With that in mind, we asked Motley Fool contributors to pick three artificial intelligence stocks that look like smart buys right now.

  • Is Nokia Reinventing Itself as a Major 5g Disruptor?

    Familiarity breeds contempt, even in the world of stock trading, and that could be what's happened to Nokia. It's been around for years as maker of the abiding stick mobile phone - for so long, in fact, that people might have stopped noticing it was there. Recently, it's received a lot of attention as a meme 5G stock pushed by Reddit traders with a grudge against hedge fund owners. But behind the hype and the social media action, Nokia has been persistently reinventing itself as one of the leadi

  • AMC Entertainment CEO Tells Apes To 'Stay Tuned' For Dogecoin Updates, Compliments Elon Musk

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is a darling among an increasingly large group of retail investors, better known as the "apes." AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has embraced the company's popularity among the apes and continues to make decisions that reflect the desires of the retail investor community. What Happened: The company recently announced it will accept some of the most popular cryptocurrencies for online ticket purchases and concession payments by the end of the year. See Al

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 23rd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, a move back through to $0.24 levels would bring $0.26 levels into play.

  • Don't skip crypto basics: What is mining and other must-know crypto terms

    It is essential to know crypto terminology before you invest. Understand what is mining, hard fork, soft fork, smart contracts and more.

  • EU wants to adopt a common charger for all smartphones to cut e-waste

    The move could be particularly problematic for Apple, which uses its own Lightning port for iPhones.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Nokia G50 review: Our verdict on the brand’s £199 5G phone

    It’s an affordable way to future-proof – but does the G50 performance deliver?

  • Apple's iPad mini gets a powerful, pricier makeover

    Apple's latest iPad mini is a massive upgrade over its predecessor, but you'll pay more for the improvements.

  • Apple bars Epic's 'Fortnite' from App Store until all court appeals end

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc has blacklisted "Fortnite" from the iPhone maker's popular App Store for several years until all the court appeals are done, Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said on Wednesday. Epic Games' opening brief in its appeal to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is due Dec. 12, according to a court filing and Apple's reply is due by Jan. 20, 2022. The full appeal process could take years.

  • Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 has never been cheaper

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles are currently discounted on Amazon.