Fujifilm unveils expanded pulmonology solutions portfolio with addition of new scope

·4 min read

  • The addition of the new scope – the EB-710P Slim Bronchoscope – means that Fujifilm can offer its most comprehensive suite of pulmonology products, from screening to treatment planning.

  • The expanded product portfolio has been unveiled at the ERS International Congress in Barcelona, where experts come together from across the entire field of respiratory medicine.

  • You can see the products for yourself at Fujfilm's 100sqm exhibition booth, or at the EndoRunner, a mobile training hub outside the Congress with Fujifilm equipment.

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujifilm unveils its expanding pulmonology solutions portfolio at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Barcelona with the addition of a new slim bronchoscope.

 

Fujifilm Logo
Fujifilm Logo

 

Fujifilm, while renowned for its pioneering endoscope systems, is also an active manufacturer of bronchoscopes and other pulmonology solutions. Through the addition of its latest scope, the EB-710P, Fujifilm can now deliver its most powerful and comprehensive portfolio of pulmonology and bronchoscopy solutions to improve patient outcomes and early diagnosis.

Healthcare professionals continuously face the challenge to do more with less: less funding and less time. A lack of capacity in lung cancer screening can cause delays to diagnosis; early diagnosis is vital to support better patient outcomes. Fujifilm's expanded product portfolio means the ability to support enhanced diagnostic pathways and treatment planning for patients suffering with their lung health, helping healthcare practitioners to improve patient care.

The suite of pulmonology solutions includes a broad product offering that a pulmonologist could need for the entire diagnostic patient care pathway – from screening solutions such as X-ray and CT, diagnostic solutions such as endoscopic systems, bronchoscopes, ultrasound mini-probes, and bronchoscopic navigation planning, all the way to cutting edge AI software and surgical planning software.

The expanded product portfolio includes the FDR Nano X-ray system, which is a lightweight, compact, and highly portable digital X-ray machine utilising Fujifilm's patented imaging technologies. In addition, the FDR Xair X-ray system provides unique portability and operability which means that it can be used inside patients' homes, nursing homes, and emergency medical care, allowing physicians time to provide optimal care to patients efficiently.

The expanded product portfolio has been unveiled at the ERS International Congress in Barcelona, where respiratory experts come together to present and discuss the latest scientific and clinical advances across the entire field of respiratory medicine.

At the event, delegates are able to view the broad pulmonology portfolio at the Fujifilm exhibition booth, while also being invited to hands on training at Fujifilm's Skills Lab Sessions.

Delegates can also visit the EndoRunner, a mobile training hub with Fujifilm equipment which travels to hospitals and conferences and offers physicians the opportunity to use their bronchoscopy solutions. Find out more about the EndoRunner at fujifilm-endoscopy.com/endorunner.

Samiran Dey, European Business Development Manager at Fujifilm Europe, said: "Fujifilm is a broad pulmonology solutions provider supporting clinicians from screening to treatment planning. With our expanding portfolio and a wide range of medical equipment we are focused on improving patient outcomes and innovating for a healthier world. By choosing Fujifilm, you can rely on one partner for your diagnostic pulmonology needs, while driving fast diagnoses through innovative products. As a trusted partner to healthcare practitioners in pulmonology, we are proudly by your side."

Notes to editors

About Fujifilm in Europe
Fujifilm operates over 50 group companies and branches in Europe and employs more than 6000 people engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, located in Ratingen, Germany, operating as the strategic headquarters for the region. Throughout Europe, Fujifilm entities serve a range of industries including medical technology, biopharmaceuticals, electronic materials, industrial products, chemicals, graphic systems, optical devices, data storage and all aspects of photography. Over the last 20 years, the company has more intensively focused on healthcare - from diagnosis to prevention and treatment. Today, Fujifilm in Europe provides the entire spectrum of patient care, in addition to research, development and manufacturing in advanced therapies, gene therapies and vaccines, as well as providing cell culture media and regenerative medicine solutions.

For more information, please visit: fujifilm.com

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, located in Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of Euro 19,28 billion, at an exchange rate of 131 yen to the Euro. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship.

For more information, please visit: holdings.fujifilm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496681/Fujifilm_Logo.jpg

