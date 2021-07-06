U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

Fujifilm Velvia 100 Discontinued in the US Because of the EPA

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

Today, Fujifilm Velvia 100 is being discontinued by Fujifilm in America. And this time around, it’s not because of sales. It’s fairly well-known industry knowledge that everyone reaches for Velvia 50 instead. But Fujifilm Velvia 100 is being discontinued only in America. Why? The answer is with Phenol, Isopropylated Phosphate. This chemical is part of the layers of Fujifilm Velvia 100. The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) considers it a carcinogen. Even though photographers would never physically touch the layer, Fujifilm needs to discontinue the product. However, sales of Fujifilm Velvia may continue. You might want to go to Amazon right now and pick some up.

Fujifilm officially has until around September 5th, 2021, to stop production of Fujifilm Velvia 100 in 35mm, 120, and large format within the United States. That also means that you’ll have until then to get it developed, to our understanding. According to a memo that went out today,

A miniscule amount (less than 0.0003%) of PIP (3:1) is present within the layers of FUJICHROME Velvia 100 Professional films. Fujifilm believes that the trace amount of PIP (3:1) in the FUJICHROME Velvia 100 Professional films pose no risk to the environment.

As a global leader in imaging, Fujifilm is committed to acting sustainably, and complying with all country regulations. As such, Fujifilm will discontinue FUJICHROME Velvia 100 Professional film in the U.S. effective immediately (July 6, 2021).

Quite honestly, I would argue that this isn’t a big deal. Sure, we lose one of the few slide films available to the public. Now we’ve only got Kodak Ektachrome 100, and Velvia 50 left. That part is unfortunate. And I don’t believe that any other brand will be making slide films any time soon. I firmly believe the future of film photography lies with doing something that digital can’t easily do or replicate. That’s why CineStill. KONO! and Lomography really stand out. Kodak said a few years ago that they’re working on trying to resurrect Kodachrome, but that hasn’t happened yet.

But again, you’ll be able to get it in other parts of the world without issue. However, importing it into America might be a bigger issue. I also personally wouldn’t take a risk buying some in the EU and bringing it back here.

We reviewed the film a few years ago. And in our Fujifilm Velvia 100 review, we said:

“Fujifilm Velvia 100 is a film that is mostly designed for landscape photography. So I wouldn’t really expect someone to take it into a studio though photographers surely have. I don’t think that it makes sense when it comes to skin tones, instead I’d reach for Provia. Fujifilm Velvia 100 has very vibrant colors, but these colors and tones I think are more conventional than Velvia 50s. Where Velvia 50 has some gorgeous yet outrageous tonality, Fujifilm Velvia 100 is more subdued but still punchy. I’d like to think of it as Velvia 50 being like a sweet, tangy orange with a strong taste vs Fujifilm Velvia 100 which is more like an Asian pear–still good but much more subtle. With this being a daylight balanced film, I recommend shooting with it during the day or in daylight and with a tripod if at all possible. When travelling with Fujifilm Velvia 100, always ask them to handcheck it even though they may say that anything under ISO 400 should be just fine.”

Most recently, Fujifilm started pushing Velvia as a portrait photography film. So if you’ve got some, get out there and shoot it. There’s no good reason to hold onto it. Otherwise, buy some on Amazon.

