U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,247.44
    +8.26 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,479.60
    +13.36 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,069.42
    +49.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,335.81
    +24.40 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.78
    +0.49 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.50
    -16.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    28.05
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2107
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4620
    +0.0030 (+0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4117
    -0.0060 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6350
    +0.2870 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,837.06
    +70.12 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.19
    -17.62 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.06
    +45.88 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,948.73
    -9.83 (-0.03%)
     

Fujifilm Velvia for Portrait Photography Is Apparently the New “It” Thing

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer.

The past few years in photography have been a very eye-opening experience for us. I was taught that Fujifilm Velvia is terrible for portraits. And, through personal experience, I agreed. However, Fujifilm is softly promoting Velvia for by sharing photos from users who’ve used it for portaits. And believe it or not, the photos are actually great. This undoes lots of what the photo industry has preached. I’m not surprised, considering the current backlash against wanting to spend hours in front of a computer. Fujifilm Velvia for Portrait Photography is new combination that I never thought I’d see. But with Gen Z following Millenials’ work to stabilize the film community, it seems like the obvious choice.

Prime Examples of Fujifilm Velvia for Portrait Photography

The Fujifilm Pro Film Instagram account started sharing Velvia portraits not long ago. Earlier this year, Fujifilm discontinued PRO400H to the sadness of many photographers. What’s even worse was the reason: a major supply issue to make the film. So they’ve been using and experimenting with other options. With the pandemic creating so many new photographers, many had to get creative. And Velvia seemed pretty perfect for a few folks.

This photo above from @tituspoplawski is a prime example. If anything, it looks a bit like Ektachrome or Ektar. Of course, the output is a pretty simple lighting setup. We can observe a blue background with a large spotlight effect on the model. Because the light is most likely balanced to daylight, it works perfectly with Fujifilm Velvia for portrait photography. The model’s skin tones look a bit colder, which is a slap in the face to most modern photography.

Titus isn’t the only one, though. Fujifilm also shared the work of @willemdafilm. His work is more vivid. It’s also slapping every rule in the portrait world in the face. Instead of using contrasting colors, the entire thing is pretty much the same color tone. This technique has been used for years but was really emphasized with Steve McCurry’s work. Willem is using shadows to differentiate the subjects, background, and wardrobe. It’s masterful work from a technical standpoint. In the past few years, YouTubers and other photographers employed a neon light on the side to deliver more contrast. But that idea is being thrown out the window.

The New Trend?

Could this be a brand new trend? Since the pandemic started to get under control, the world became a lot more experimental. Even the NYTimes posted a piece the other day that included tons of film and experimental looks. I even thought some of them were considered illegal according to Photojournalistic standards, but that’s not the case.

This sincerely excites me for the future of photography. The past couple of years have been all about shooting to get a clinically perfect photo that you’d then refine for hours in post-production. And the idea of quitting your daily grind just to chase your dreams and hop into another grind is annoying. But lots of these photos are getting rid of that idea. We need to actively dismantle many aspects of the current photo industry for us to grow and evolve. We’re in a place where digital, mobile, and film photography can all coexist: we just need to think differently.

We reviewed Fujifilm Velvia 50 a while back. And honestly, I may consider revisiting it. Want some? Pick it up on Amazon.

All images in this blog post are screenshots. The original image is a screenshot of this post.

Recommended Stories

  • Coolhaus makes the most innovative, delicious ice cream flavors — and you can get them on Amazon

    The frozen aisle at the grocery store is loaded with ice cream, but one brand you need to keep an eye out for is Coolhaus. The post Coolhaus makes the most innovative, delicious ice cream flavors — and you can get them on Amazon appeared first on In The Know.

  • Gold Heads for Weekly Loss as Dollar and Yields Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell as Treasury yields climbed from near a three-month low and the dollar strengthened. The metal erased some short-lived gains that were made in the wake of a U.S. inflation report.Thursday’s U.S. report on the consumer price index showed that price increases were largely driven by categories associated with economic reopenings, bolstering the view that inflation pressures may ease later in the year. With the Federal Reserve setting a high bar for reconsidering its dovish s

  • 7 All-Star Altcoins To Buy Today For Slam Dunk Profits Tomorrow

    Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is still the most talked-about cryptocurrency, more than a decade after Satoshi Nakamoto created the digital currency. Now there are more than 7,000 cryptocurrencies out there. So if you want to invest in something other than BTC-USD, several options are available. But before we get into the details of the best altcoins to buy today, it’s important to evaluate major crypto news.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips China has banned financial and pay

  • Upcoming Nvidia Stock Split Sets the Stage for Buyers

    Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been among an elite class of high-flying tech stocks. Over the past five years, NVDA stock has delivered a return of over 1,400%. Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com So far in 2021 – a year that has not been kind to many other tech stocks – NVDA is up 32%. Its business is red-hot, with gaming, data centers, AI and crypto currency mining all driving revenue growth. That performance has meant that shares are expensive. The company wants to make those shares (n

  • A bonus stimulus check may be on the way, thanks to your tax return

    The IRS just sent out millions more payments. Will you get one?

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Ease Back Ahead of the Coming Week’s FED Policy Decision

    Mortgage rates fall back ahead of this week’s FED policy decision in spite of inflation fears. Weaker NFP numbers may have eased pressure on the FED to make any immediate moves…

  • U.S. regulators urge financial firms to quickly ditch Libor rate benchmarks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. financial regulators urged market participants on Friday to accelerate their efforts to detach financial products from Libor interest rate benchmarks, while casting doubt on new benchmarks built to compete with their preferred replacement. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles emphasized there is "no path forward" for Libor, which is being scrapped after numerous banks were fined for manipulating it, and that firms have no reason to delay moving derivatives and other market contracts to the new Secured Overnight Financing Rate. "The deniers and laggards are engaging in magical thinking," Quarles said during a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a regulatory panel.

  • Lumber Prices Post Biggest–Ever Weekly Drop With Buyers Balking

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures posted their biggest-ever weekly loss, extending a tumble from all-time highs reached last month as sawmills ramp up output and buyers hold off on purchases.Prices in Chicago fell 18% this week, the biggest decline for most-active futures in records going back to 1986. Lumber has has now dropped almost 40% from the record high reached on May 10.Sawmills appear to be catching up with the rampant homebuilding demand in North America that fueled a months-long rally, br

  • 7 Electric Vehicle Stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ Analyst Ratings

    With environmental and sustainability concerns coming into focus this past year, electric vehicle stocks have seen some strong momentum. The shift from gasoline to battery-powered cars is now a fast-growing trend in the auto sector. Because of that, traditional automakers are moving aggressively towards electrification while fresh-on-the-scene electric vehicle (EV) companies work on innovative new technologies. So, EVs have received widespread support. Still, they continue to have their challeng

  • Why Dogecoin Is a Pyramid Scheme

    There’s been lots of public debate in recent months about Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). Is Dogecoin a currency or a security? Is it a good investment or a bad investment? Does Dogecoin seriously compete with Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), or is it just a social media meme? Source: Orpheus FX / Shutterstock.com Today, I’d like to take a look at another important question. Is Dogecoin little more than a classic pyramid scheme? What Is a Pyramid Scheme? I’ll start out by defining a pyramid scheme and discussing

  • Microsoft and American Airlines-backed flying taxi startup to go public in new $5 billion blank-check wave

    A developer of electric, flying taxis is set to go public in New York by merging with a SPAC, as part of the latest wave of listings bringing more than $5 billion in enterprise value to the stock market.

  • Elizabeth Warren suggests Jeff Bezos is going to space at taxpayers’ expense: ‘He’s laughing at every person in America who actually paid taxes’

    "Jeff Bezos’s trip to outer space is being financed by all the rest of the U.S. taxpayers who paid their taxes so that Jeff Bezos didn’t have to," Warren says.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families start soon — will you qualify?

    You could receive up to $300 per month for each of your kids. Here's how.

  • Mudrick’s AMC Bet Backfires After Meme Frenzy Wrecks Hedges

    (Bloomberg) -- After weeks of profiting from the stock and debt of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., hedge fund Mudrick Capital Management ended up with a 5.4% loss after a derivatives bet went haywire.The fund, which specializes in distressed debt, suffered the losses on AMC after day traders pushed the movie theater’s shares up as much as 127% on a single day, derailing call options Mudrick had sold on AMC shares to hedge exposure to the company, according to a person with knowledge of the matt

  • WallStreetBets Traders Just Can’t Agree on Where to Go Next

    (Bloomberg) -- If the meme-stock mayhem were a movie -- and by all accounts it will be -- we’re now at the scene where the protagonists, after pulling off their first big mission, fight about what to do next.Emboldened by their initial success, the more daring would be anxious to ride again while the weather-worn veterans advise caution and, somewhere in between, a few characters can’t decide which side they’re on.That scene is playing out now on the 10 million-member WallStreetBets forum, where

  • The Most Important Money Steps to Take the Year Before Retirement

    It's important to take these specific financial steps during the last year before you retire to set up the worry-free retirement you deserve.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 9% Dividend Yield

    Sometimes, finding the right stock can be a chore, and sometimes, a pleasure. But whether it’s a breeze or a slog, some things remain constant. The right stock will always bring a benefit to your portfolio – and high-yield dividend stocks, when carefully chosen, will do just that. Wall Street analysts have been doing the research for you, picking out stocks that are meeting those requirements. And the results are interesting – the analysts have tagged two stocks under $10 with strong dividends,

  • How Many Mortgage Payments Can I Miss Before foreclosure?

    The status of your lender and the condition of your local housing market are some of the factors that determine how many payments you can miss.

  • ‘Cyberpunk’ Has Been a Fiasco. Now Short Sellers and an Activist Are Circling the Videogame Maker.

    CD Projekt reported a worse-than-forecast 65% drop in profit in the first quarter. U.K. activist investor Abri Advisors wants changes.

  • Is this the Manchin rally? Bonds are rising and stocks at record high as spending expectations wane

    You wouldn't expect stocks and bonds to rise after a hotter-than-forecast inflation reading in a market that has been obsessed with the I-word, yet that's what happened on Thursday.