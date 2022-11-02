The X-T5 is the first major upgrade to Fujifilm’s compact camera flagship in 5 years

Fujifilm is delivering a follow-up to the well-received X-T4. The company has introduced (what else?) the X-T5, a sequel to the higher-end APS-C mirrorless camera that delivers some major technical upgrades — the largest in five years — while refining the basic formula. The new model now packs Fuji's current 40MP sensor (up from 26MP) that can shoot 6.2K video at 30 frames per second. You don't need to buy a top-tier cam like the X-H2S to venture beyond 4K. You can also expect a jump in computing power through the X-Processor 5 that allows for AI-based autofocusing, 4:2:2 10-bit output, F-log2 and support for the HEIF photo format.

The X-T5 design is also smaller, lighter and simpler than its predecessor, and moves the shutter button and front control dial for a better hold. There are some under-the-hood changes, too, including slightly better in-body stabilization (seven stops instead of 6.5), a mildly higher-resolution tilting LCD and an electronic viewfinder with 0.8X magnification instead of the X-T4's 0.75X. You'll theoretically notice improvements, then, even if the body still seems very familiar.

Don't expect many other changes. There are still dual UHS-II SD card slots, a USB-C port and HDMI. The X-T5 still uses the same battery, although Fujifilm says the upgraded processor should help with power management.

Fujifilm ships the X-T5 on November 17th for $1,699 for the body alone, $2,099 with an 18-55mm lens and $2,199 with a more flexible 16-80mm lens. It's debuting alongside a $599 XF30mm f/2.8 macro lens that can focus on subjects as close as 3.9 inches from the sensor, and just 0.5 inches from the 11-element glass. In some ways, this is a return to form. Our primary gripes with the X-T4 were its not-so-compact form factor and imperfect autofocus tracking — both of those are hopefully fixed. The price still makes it costlier than rivals like Sony's A6600, but the improved performance may help justify the premium.