The Fujifilm XT4 Has a Discount and 5 Stars from Us!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Have you tried the Fujifilm XT4? It’s pretty awesome! In fact, we gave it five out of five stars! Fujifilm has some great discounts available on both lenses and camera bodies. In fact, there are a lot of very stellar camera bodies available right now until December 26th that you’ll want to check out. Better yet, the majority of them are weather-resistant. What’s more though, you’ll probably really like some of the lenses on discount or even the return of the GFX 50R rebate. Take a look at the rebates after the jump.

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo deals posts are designed to give you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from The Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo deals. With our Feature Roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

These Instant Rebates last from November 22nd, 2021 until December 26th, 2021.

