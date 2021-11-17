U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,698.00
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,064.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,319.25
    +18.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,401.80
    -3.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.34
    -0.42 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.50
    +8.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.32
    -0.17 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3440
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8790
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,344.80
    -1,207.02 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.11
    -51.27 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,305.96
    -21.01 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     
Fujifilm's Instax Mini Evo camera lets you send snaps directly to your phone

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Fujifilm has unveiled the Instax Mini Evo, its new flagship instant film camera with a premium build, higher resolution than previous models and improved smartphone integration. As with other Instax cameras, you can take photos and instantly develop them to Fujifilm's credit card-sized Instax Mini film, but it offers a number of features not available on previous models. 

As a hybrid camera, you can review photos on the LCD monitor and choose the ones you want to print. However, the new model is the first Instax camera with a print lever and lens/film filter dials. That lets you take a picture then choose among 100 combinations of effects (including "Soft Focus," "Light Leak," "Monochrome" and "Retro") and print the image afterwards by pulling the print lever. Fujifilm said the camera also delivers better quality prints as it has twice the exposure resolution of previous models. 

Fujifilm&#39;s hybrid Instax Mini Evo camera has double the resolution of past models
Fujifilm's hybrid Instax Mini Evo camera has double the resolution of past models

The Instax Mini Evo is also effectively a mini-printer for your smartphone. You can transfer images from your phone to the Evo Mini wirelessly, then print them using the "Direct Print" button. And for the first time, you can transfer snaps you take with the Mini Evo back over to your smartphone, complete with the film border. Finally, you can use your smartphone to take pictures remotely with the camera. 

Fujifilm also unveiled a new Instax Mini film format called "Stone Grey" with a gray background. The new camera arrives in Japan on December 3rd and will come to the US in February with a price of $200. 

