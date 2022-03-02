U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.25
    +11.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,376.00
    +109.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,045.50
    +40.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.20
    +5.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.71
    +5.30 (+5.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.10
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.39 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1102
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3290
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1700
    +0.2800 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,114.98
    +824.68 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.41
    +16.42 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Fujisawa Toyama Group Releases the Report on Electric Vehicle Gains

FUJISAWA TOYAMA GROUP
·2 min read

TORONTO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Fujisawa Toyama Group has released the report on Electric Vehicle Gains. Analysts from Fujisawa Toyama Group have highlighted that Russia, one of the world's largest oil producers, continues to drive its prices higher due to the recent sanctions imposed by western countries. With tensions still escalating in Ukraine, increasing oil prices give investors the possible fear of a potential energy crisis ahead. While prices continue to soar, analysts from Fujisawa Toyama Group have noted that electric vehicle (EV) makers are also on the rise.

Since Monday, Tesla Inc. shares have rallied over seven percent on the NASDAQ. Market analysts believe there is a direct correlation between heightened oil prices and the increasing value of EV companies.

"Oil prices are likely to play a huge role and impact new car buyers. Instead of paying out increased annual fuel costs, buyers seem to be more attracted to switching to electric vehicles," noted Anthony Stone, Director of Global Securities at Fujisawa Toyama Group.

New sales market data suggests that the price to fill up a Tesla would cost around $10; on the other side, a gasoline-powered car would cost up to five times that amount, reinforcing the more attractive switch to electric vehicles.

"With rising oil prices, tensions escalating in Europe, and environmental, solid and governance (ESG) laws continuing to be adopted, we are seeing the perfect environment for EV companies as their market value continues to soar," added Thomas Carter, Head of Equities Trading at Fujisawa Toyama Group.

Automakers understand that the most crucial factor is adopting cheaper and more reliable batteries. Over the next few years, they are looking to cut battery costs in half, which would mean three to four thousand dollars off the purchase price of a new EV.

That is food for thought for the likes of Tesla and also Apple Inc., which is reportedly building its long-awaited electric vehicle, set for release in 2024. There are multiple moving parts to consider when assessing the influence of any commodity price on broad EV adoption. EV adoption over the long term will be determined by whether or not EVs are superior to conventional cars in terms of cost, quality, and driving metrics.

About Fujisawa Toyama Group

As an independent financial services company, we work with worldwide clients to discover what their financial goals are putting strategies together to ensure these goals can be reached. Fujisawa Toyama Group's wealth advisors are experienced professionals who know how markets behave and will help you identify your risk profile so that you can make more informed decisions about both your short-term needs as well as long-term objectives.

Media Contact

Sebastian Warner, Head of Investment Analysis

E-Mail: sebastian.warner@ftgfinancial.com

Telephone: +1 647 493 9480

Sales & Trading Office Address: 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1L5, Canada

Website: https://ftgfinancial.com/

SOURCE: FUJISAWA TOYAMA GROUP


Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Nordstrom stock soars on huge earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Nordstrom's latest earnings beat as shares soar.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

    A production update from a peer doesn't bode well for what Rivian will tell investors next week.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Salesforce tops $7 billion in quarterly revenue for first time, executives focusing on Slack instead of looking for new acquisitions

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose in extended trading Tuesday after the software company said it would focus on last year's acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc. instead of considering more purchases after topping $7 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

  • Financial stocks plunge as Treasury yields crash and volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Novavax: 2022 Could Be a ‘Transformational Year,’ Says Analyst

    Investors might have been disappointed with Novavax’s (NVAX) latest quarterly results, but Jefferies analyst Roger Song thinks a “transformational year” could be in the cards for the vaccine maker. “While next few Q's commercial/regulatory/clinical execution remains key, we could start to see big promise coming to fruition,” the analyst opined following the Q4’s print. That is despite misses on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue declined 20.5% year-over-year to $222.2 million, falling $109.59

  • Dow sheds almost 600 points, U.S. stocks end sharply lower as Russia says it will begin attacks on Kyiv

    U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting the sharpest decline, as Russia steps up its attacks on Ukraine.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Slumped 22.8% on Tuesday

    Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 22.8% on Tuesday. The stock had closed at $3.11 on Monday and then opened at $2.83 on Tuesday before hitting a low of $2.40 in early trading. The stock is down more than 36% this year and more than 63% over the past 12 months, with a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook; GM Sells Lordstown Stake

    Lucid Motors significantly missed fiscal fourth-quarter earnings estimates late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. On Monday, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. On Tuesday, General Motors confirmed the sale of its 5% stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter, after an undisclosed lock-up period.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.