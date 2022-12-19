U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

Fujitec Commences Full-Scale Deployment within Japan of Vuzix Smart Glasses to Support Workforce Maintenance and Training

·4 min read

-     Primary goals include productivity and safety improvement and skill pass through

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Fujitec Co., Ltd. ("Fujitec"), the world's largest manufacturer of elevators, escalators and moving walkways operating in 23 countries and regions around the world, has commenced a full-scale deployment of Vuzix M400™ smart glasses to support engineers in the areas of elevator maintenance and training in Japan.

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)

Fujitec has long recognized the challenge of providing optimal elevator and escalator maintenance given the diversity and sophistication of their products, as well as dealing with an aging engineer population that needs to pass its knowledge and skills to a younger generation of service engineers. To address these issues, the company has been conducting proof-of-concept (PoC) studies using smart glasses for several years, ultimately deciding that they were a compelling hands-free match for their needs. Their primary evaluation and selection criteria included an easily visible and adjustable display, ease of use with a helmet, glasses or working gloves, high-quality video calls, long battery life, and durability in harsh on-site environments, among other things.

Through the use of Vuzix smart glasses by its engineers, Fujitec can have its most skilled engineers provide remote support and auditing of installation and service work via video calls, thereby reducing travel costs and time usage. Additionally, the remote support can supplant the need for on-site safety inspections and management.

"Vuzix smart glasses are high-performance, lightweight, comfortable and completely hands-free, offering the multifunctionality that firms like Fujitec can use broadly within their operations to improve both productivity and engineer safety," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "We look forward to working with Fujitec as they deploy our smart glasses throughout their service operation."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 274 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.  For more information, visit the Vuzix website,  Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, ongoing certifications of this use case, our current and future business relationships and opportunities with Fujitec and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations
Vuzix Corporation
ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com  
Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com  www.vuzix.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fujitec-commences-full-scale-deployment-within-japan-of-vuzix-smart-glasses-to-support-workforce-maintenance-and-training-301706183.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

