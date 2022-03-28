U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

Fulcrum BioEnergy CFO to Present at the J.P. Morgan Public Finance Transportation & Utility Investor Forum on March 30th

·2 min read

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc., a leader in the development and production of zero-carbon, transportation fuels from household waste, announced that Greg Heinlein, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on March 30, 2022 in New York City at the J.P. Morgan Public Finance Transportation & Utility Investor Forum, at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. Mr. Heinlein will also be available for one-on-one investor discussions at the conference on both March 30th and 31st.

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.)
Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.)

Fulcrum has developed a proprietary and patented process which converts municipal solid waste, or household garbage destined for the landfill, into zero-carbon transportation fuels including jet fuel and diesel. The Company's first plant, the Sierra BioFuels Plant located east of Reno, Nevada, is currently in start-up operations. Sierra has the capacity to convert approximately 175,000 tons of prepared waste feedstock into approximately 11 million gallons of zero-carbon syncrude annually, which will then be upgraded to drop-in transportation fuels. Fulcrum Fuel™ is an environmentally friendly, cost competitive and certified alternative to petroleum-based jet fuel which will help the aviation industry achieve its carbon reduction goals.

Beyond Sierra, Fulcrum is advancing on its large commercial growth program of low-carbon waste-to-fuels plants across North America with planned capacity of producing more than 400 million gallons of renewable, zero-carbon, drop-in transportation fuel each year. Fulcrum has secured feedstock for Sierra and for its future plants from its waste services partners and has entered into fuel offtake agreements with its strategic partners including BP, United Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines, Marathon Petroleum, World Fuel Services and Marubeni.

About Fulcrum
Based in Pleasanton, California, Fulcrum is leading the development of a reliable and efficient process for transforming waste into zero-carbon transportation fuels including sustainable aviation fuel and diesel. The Company's innovative process utilizing household garbage as a feedstock will reduce greenhouse gases by approximately 100% when compared to traditional petroleum fuel production, contributing to the aviation and transportation sectors' carbon reduction goals. Beginning with the Sierra BioFuels Plant, Fulcrum's plants will provide customers with low-carbon drop-in fuel that is competitively priced with traditional petroleum fuel. Fulcrum, a privately held company, has aligned itself with strategic feedstock, technology and fuel offtake partners to further strengthen and accelerate the Company's patented and proprietary approach to commercially producing large volumes of renewable fuel from municipal solid waste. For more information, please visit www.fulcrum-bioenergy.com.

Contact
Rick Barraza
Vice President
rbarraza@fulcrum-bioenergy.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fulcrum-bioenergy-cfo-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-public-finance-transportation--utility-investor-forum-on-march-30th-301511805.html

SOURCE Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.

