Fulcrum Capital Partners Invests in VODA Backyard Leisure Group

Fulcrum Capital Partners Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Capital Partners (“Fulcrum”), a leading Canadian private equity firm focused on the lower middle market, is pleased to announce its investment in VODA Backyard Leisure Group (“VODA”).

VODA is the largest backyard leisure products business in Canada. The group is comprised of three businesses: Aquiform Distributors (a distributor to the pool, spa, and patio furniture industry), Club Piscine (a franchisor and distributor servicing the retail needs of an extensive network of franchises selling pools, garden furniture, barbecues, spas and fitness equipment) and Pool Supplies Canada (an online retail platform for pool and spa supplies). With an unmatched national footprint, Canada-wide distribution and online retail capabilities, VODA provides distributors, retailers and dealers with pool, spa and patio products.

“Partnering with Fulcrum has enabled VODA to bring together the leading Canadian businesses in the backyard leisure market,” said Terry Martyniuk, CEO of VODA. “We are excited to grow the platform across all business units while enhancing our product and service offerings to our customers.”

Paul Eldridge, Partner at Fulcrum, said, “The businesses that comprise VODA, and the management teams behind each, have a tremendous track record and long history of success. We are delighted to have partnered with management and support the next chapter of growth.”

Fulcrum’s investment in VODA marks the third platform in Fulcrum’s Private Equity Fund VI and was made alongside multiple co-investors from Fund VI’s base of limited partners.

ABOUT FULCRUM

Fulcrum is a private equity firm focused on uncovering control investment opportunities, providing first institutional capital and adding strategic value to portfolio companies in the attractive Canadian lower middle market. From its offices in Toronto, ON and Vancouver, BC, Fulcrum’s team of 12 investment professionals has raised more than C$900 million over its 20+ year legacy, invested in 53 platform investments and realized 39 exits. Visit the Fulcrum website to learn more.

Story continues

ABOUT VODA

The VODA Backyard Leisure Group is comprised of three Canadian businesses with an unmatched national footprint. Together we provide Canada-wide wholesale distribution, retail expertise and the largest online retail platform for pool and spa supplies.

Aquiform Distributors is the largest Canadian wholesale distributor in the pool, spa and patio furniture industry. Aquiform takes pride in its ability in promoting and growing new and exciting backyard leisure products. Aquiform provides timely and efficient deliveries to an extensive customer base with the support of its experienced sales force who have deep roots in the industry.

Club Piscine opened its doors in Quebec in 1991. With over 30 years of experience, Club Piscine is the largest retailer in Quebec of swimming pools, garden furniture, barbecues, spas and fitness equipment servicing the retail needs of an extensive network of franchises. In 2004, Club Piscine rebranded itself to Club Piscine Super Fitness and also became the largest retailer of fitness equipment in Quebec.

Pool Supplies Canada is the largest online retail platform for pool and spa supplies across Canada. With extensive industry connections, Pool Supplies Canada offers consumers competitive pricing options including market-leading supplies and products.

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Fulcrum Capital Partners E-mail: info@fulcrumcapital.ca Website: fulcrumcapital.ca



