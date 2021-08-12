U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,374.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,005.00
    -14.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.29
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.40
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4120
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,060.79
    +284.56 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,158.02
    +26.19 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,138.05
    +67.54 (+0.24%)
     

Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $125 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Fulcrum. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Fulcrum. In addition, Fulcrum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 990,000 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The shares are being offered by Fulcrum pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and a related registration statement that was filed with the SEC on August 11, 2021 pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933 (and became automatically effective upon filing).

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statements. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeekTM, identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The Company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, into Phase 1 clinical development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as those, among others, relating to the Company’s plans to consummate the public offering. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the offering, the Company and its business can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on August 10, 2021, and other filings that the Company may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:
Christi Waarich
Director, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
617-651-8664
cwaarich@fulcrumtx.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • Opendoor Stock Spikes on Strong Earnings

    Shares rose 19.5% after the online residential real-estate firm reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 60% from the year-ago quarter and above guidance.

  • Why HyreCar Stock Is Plunging 46% Today

    Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) are falling off a cliff this morning and are down 46.6% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. Demand and revenues are growing faster than expected, but so are HyreCar's losses, and that's something the market and analysts don't like to see in growth stocks. HyreCar started off as a car-sharing marketplace as it spotted an opportunity within the huge addressable market for ride-hailing service providers, Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft.

  • Caterpillar, Home Depot, and Walgreens Lift Dow Jones to Record Even as Visa Stock Falls

    A hot economy and high inflation have almost every Dow Jones stock gaining today, pushing the index to a new all-time high.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • Why Wix.com Stock Looks Sick This Morning

    Shares of website builder Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) are crashing -- down 14.5% as of 10:15 a.m. EDT -- despite the company reporting an earnings and revenue beat late last night. Heading into Q2, Wall Street had forecast that Wix would lose $0.37 per share (pro forma) on $311.7 million in revenue. Sales for the quarter climbed 34% year over year, with Wix observing that "more businesses continue to use Wix to create, manage and grow their online presence, with an increasing number depending on us as their full operating system."