Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 31% loss over the past year

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Fulcrum Therapeutics' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

51% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 47% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutional investors would appreciate the 14% increase in share price last week, given their one-year losses have totalled a disappointing 31%.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Fulcrum Therapeutics, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fulcrum Therapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Fulcrum Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Fulcrum Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 19% of Fulcrum Therapeutics. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.7% and 9.4% of the stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Fulcrum Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$7.2m worth of the US$547m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 19%, private equity firms could influence the Fulcrum Therapeutics board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

