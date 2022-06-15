U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,768.75
    +32.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,586.00
    +211.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,422.00
    +107.75 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.60
    +17.30 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.61
    -0.32 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.10
    +6.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.38 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0503
    +0.0083 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.10
    -1.92 (-5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    +0.0089 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6340
    -0.8460 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,465.59
    -2,279.33 (-10.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.98
    -38.27 (-8.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.61
    +73.15 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Fulfilment of closing conditions and timeline for completion of combination of Lundin Energy’s E&P business with Aker BP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lundin Energy AB
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LNDNF
Lundin Energy AB
Lundin Energy AB

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.


Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) is pleased to announce the fulfilment of all conditions for completion of the combination between Lundin Energy’s E&P business and Aker BP (the “Combination”). The Board of Directors of Lundin Energy has today resolved to determine the record date for the Lex Asea distribution of all shares in Lundin Energy MergerCo AB (publ) based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2022 as well as agreed with Aker BP on a timetable for completion of the Combination and the delivery of the merger consideration. Completion of the Combination is set to take place on 30 June 2022 following the Lex Asea distribution and the final registration of the combination with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

On 21 December 2021, Lundin Energy announced that it had entered into an agreement with Aker BP regarding a combination between Lundin Energy’s E&P business and Aker BP. The Combination will be carried out as a statutory cross-border merger in accordance with Norwegian and Swedish law, through which Aker BP will absorb Lundin Energy MergerCo AB (publ), which at the time of the completion will contain Lundin Energy’s E&P business. In order to facilitate an efficient distribution of the merger consideration directly from Aker BP to the shareholders of Lundin Energy, Lundin Energy will shortly before the completion of the Combination distribute all shares in Lundin Energy MergerCo AB (publ) to the shareholders through a so-called Lex Asea dividend, as detailed below.

Timeline for the completion of the Combination and the delivery of the merger consideration
22 June 2022 is the last day of trading in Lundin Energy’s shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with the right to receive the Lex Asea dividend, representing one share in Lundin Energy MergerCo AB (publ) per share owned in Lundin Energy. The record date for the Lex Asea dividend, is set on 27 June 2022, i.e. only those who are entered as Lundin Energy shareholders in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden on 27 June 2022 are entitled to receive the Lex Asea dividend. Upon completion of the Combination, all such shares in Lundin Energy MergerCo AB (publ) will automatically be transferred to Aker BP by way of a merger in exchange for a merger consideration, which for each share in Lundin Energy MergerCo AB (publ), will consist of a cash consideration of USD 7.76 (to be converted into SEK based on an average exchange rate during 10–23 June 2022) and 0.95098 shares in Aker BP (the “Consideration Shares”). Shareholders will also retain their shareholding in Lundin Energy’s renewables focused growth business, which remains listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and it is proposed to change the name to Orrön Energy AB.

The Consideration Shares to be issued by Aker BP will initially be represented by so-called Swedish Depositary Receipts (“SDRs”), to be delivered to the eligible shareholders through Euroclear on or about 11 July 2022. Only whole SDRs will be distributed. The total number of Consideration Shares corresponding to the sum of all fractions will be issued and then sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (“SEB”). The sale will take place as soon as practically possible following the distribution of the SDRs to the eligible shareholders in Lundin Energy MergerCo AB (publ). The net proceeds from the sale of fractions will be paid in proportion to the fractions that each respective eligible shareholder is entitled to. This payment is expected to take place on or about 19 July 2022, to the dividend account linked to the shareholder’s securities account in Euroclear. The sale will be handled by SEB and no action is required by the respective shareholders. No commission will be charged for the sale.

SDRs can be converted into a direct holding of the underlying ordinary share in Aker BP at the request of the holder of the SDRs. Information will be sent out separately by post on how and when directly registered shareholders of Lundin Energy can request such conversion. Shareholders that own their shares in Lundin Energy on a custody account, with a broker or other financial institution, will not receive any letter or conversion instruction directly from Lundin Energy, and should instead contact their respective broker or other financial institution for further information and instructions.

The shares in Aker BP are listed on Oslo Børs (the Oslo Stock Exchange). The SDRs will not be admitted to trading on any trading venue or regulated market in Norway, Sweden or elsewhere, and shareholders who decide not to convert their SDRs into Aker BP shares may not have equivalent shareholder rights as a shareholder in Aker BP that holds ordinary shares directly.

The SDR programme is a temporary solution that is expected to be terminated no later than 12 months after the issuance of the SDRs. Upon termination, all holders of SDRs who have not yet converted their SDRs into ordinary shares in Aker BP, will automatically have their SDRs redeemed by Aker BP through SEB, whereby the Shares in Aker BP that the SDRs represent will be sold in the market and the net average sales proceeds will then be paid pro rata to the previous holders of such SDRs.

Key dates for the Combination:

22 June 2022

Last day of trading Lundin Energy’s shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with right to receive Lex Asea dividend and the merger consideration from Aker BP.

23 June 2022

First day of trading Lundin Energy’s shares on Nasdaq Stockholm without the right to receive Lex Asea dividend and the merger consideration from Aker BP.

Trading in Lundin Energy’s share on Nasdaq Stockholm will continue throughout the completion phase of the Combination and thereafter.

29 June 2022

Distribution date for Lex Asea dividend. The Lex Asea shares in Lundin Energy MergerCo AB (publ) cannot be transferred and will automatically be transmitted to Aker BP after the completion of the Combination.

30 June 2022

Completion of the Combination, subject to completion of the Lex Asea distribution on 29 June 2022.

1 July 2022

Estimated date for change of name of Lundin Energy to Orrön Energy AB.

11 July 2022
(15:00 CEST)

Deadline for requesting conversion of SDRs to receive Aker BP shares on 13 July 2022.

11 July 2022

Delivery of the merger consideration (cash and SDRs).

13 July 2022

Delivery of shares in Aker BP to holders of SDRs that have requested a conversion of their SDRs by 15:00 CEST on 11 July 2022.

19 July 2022

Delivery of cash for excess fractions of merger Consideration Shares.

10 August 2022

Deadline for requesting free conversion of SDRs to Aker BP shares.

11 July 2023

Deadline for requesting conversion of SDRs to Aker BP shares, before closing down the SDR programme, with sale of underlying Aker BP shares and compensation in cash. Aker BP will communicate further information well in advance of the closing down of the SDR programme.

A frequently asked questions (“FAQ”) section is available on the Lundin Energy website which provides more information around the details of the Combination and the conversion of SDRs into shares in Aker BP, link: https://www.lundin-energy.com/investors/combination-proposal/


For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp
VP Investor Relations and Communications
Tel: +41 22 595 10 14
edward.westropp@lundin-energy.com

Robert Eriksson
Director Media and Corporate Affairs
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
robert.eriksson@lundin-energy.com


Lundin Energy is an experienced Nordic oil and gas company that explores for, develops and produces resources economically, efficiently and responsibly. We focus on value creation for our shareholders and wider stakeholders through three strategic pillars: Resilience, Sustainability and Growth. Our high quality, low cost assets mean we are resilient to oil price volatility, and our organic growth strategy, combined with our sustainable approach and commitment to decarbonisation, firmly establishes our leadership role in a lower carbon energy future. (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUNE). For more information, please visit us at www.lundin-energy.com or download our App www.myirapp.com/lundin


IMPORTANT INFORMATION

For the purposes of this disclaimer, “this press release” means this document, its contents or any part of them, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral materials discussed or distributed therein. This communication does not constitute notice to a general meeting or a merger document, nor shall it constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any decision with respect to the proposed statutory merger of Aker BP and MergerCo, a newly established Swedish public limited liability company currently wholly-owned by Lundin Energy in accordance with the Norwegian Companies Act and the Swedish Companies Act should be made solely on the basis of information to be contained in the actual notices to the general meetings of Aker BP and Lundin Energy, as applicable, and the merger document related to the Combination as well as on an independent analysis of the information contained therein. You should consult the merger document, which will be available prior to the general meeting of shareholders at which the matters set out herein will be subject to vote, for more complete information about the Combination. You should also perform an independent analysis of the information contained therein and the merger document when making any investment decision.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of each respective company or the combined company. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although managements of each respective company believe that their expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to them, no assurance is given that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. They speak only as at the date of this press release and neither Aker BP nor Lundin Energy undertakes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance of Aker BP and Lundin Energy does not guarantee or predict future performance of the combined company. Moreover, Aker BP, Lundin Energy and their respective affiliates and their respective officers, employees and agents do not undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of the presentation. Additionally, there can be no certainty that the Combination will be completed in the manner and timeframe described in this press release, or at all.

Excluded jurisdictions
No offer in relation to the Combination is made, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or Switzerland (the “Excluded Jurisdictions”) or in any other jurisdiction where such offer pursuant to legislation and regulations in such relevant jurisdiction would be prohibited by applicable law, by use of mail or any other communication means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone and the Internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or of any facility of national securities exchange or other trading venue, of the Excluded Jurisdictions, and the offer relating to the Combination cannot be accepted by any such use or by such means, instrumentality or facility of, in or from, the Excluded Jurisdictions. Accordingly, this press release or any documentation relating to the Combination are not being and should not be sent, mailed or otherwise distributed or forwarded in or into the Excluded Jurisdictions. This press release is not being, and must not be, sent to shareholders with registered addresses in the Excluded Jurisdictions. Banks, brokers, dealers and other nominees holding shares for persons in the Excluded Jurisdictions must not forward this press release or any other document received in connection with the Combination to such persons.

The information made available in this press release is not an offer of MergerCo or Aker BP shares to be issued in connection with the Combination or any solicitation of votes in connection with the Combination. The shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered, sold or delivered within or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption of, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act.

The information made available in this press release does not constitute an offer of or an invitation by or on behalf of, Aker BP, MergerCo or Lundin Energy, or any other person, to purchase any securities.

The information and documents contained in this press release are not being made and have not been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the “FSMA”). Accordingly, the information and documents contained in this press release are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of the information and documents contained in this press release is exempt from the restriction on financial promotions under section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that it is a communication by or on behalf of a body corporate which relates to a transaction to acquire day to day control of the affairs of a body corporate; or to acquire 50 per cent or more of the voting shares in a body corporate, within article 62 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Italian bond yields dive and euro climbs as ECB announces emergency meeting on market conditions

    European bond yields fell and the region’s single currency climbed on Wednesday as the European Central Bank announced it would hold an emergency meeting to “discuss current market conditions.” The Governing Council’s an “ad-hoc” meeting comes the same day that the Federal Reserve will announce a policy decision, with many expecting an interest rate hike of 75 basis points. Expected to be front and center of the ECB’s discussions are soaring costs of borrowing in Europe, notably since the central bank announced at its recent June gathering that its key interest rate would rise 25 basis points in July, and possibly 50 basis points in September.

  • Bitcoin tumbles below $21,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oil Stocks From One of the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    As we approach mid-year, it’s time to take stock of the oil markets. Prices are up, near $119 per barrel of crude oil right now, and indications are that they’ll keep going up. Industry experts are predicting a rise to $150 per barrel, but in quiet tones and small print they’re indicating chances for $175 or even $180 by year’s end, with high prices continuing into next year. If they’re right, then markets generally are in for a shock. Oil – and energy, generally – are upstream of everything els

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Meeting Starts; Elon Musk To Make Twitter Move; Apple Stock Up Amid MLS Deal

    The Dow Jones fell as the latest Fed meeting kicked off. Elon Musk is to make a Twitter move. Apple stock popped amid an MLS deal.

  • Exclusive-China's Baidu in talks to sell majority stake in video streaming firm iQIYI -sources

    China's internet search engine giant Baidu Inc is in talks to sell its controlling stake in iQIYI Inc, China's answer to Netflix, in a deal that could value all of iQIYI at about $7 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Baidu, which owns 53% of iQIYI and holds more than 90% of its shareholder voting rights, plans to sell all its holdings in the Chinese video streaming services firm, said those two people and another two sources familiar with the matter.

  • MicroStrategy CEO Saylor Says No Margin Call on Bitcoin Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. Chief Executive Michael Saylor told investors not to worry about a potential margin call on a Bitcoin-backed loan, saying the company has ample collateral to pledge if necessary. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

    Rivian and other EV starts-ups are struggling with various challenges as they try to carve out a piece of the market.

  • Futures Gain Before Fed; Stocks, Euro Rise on ECB: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US index futures gained before a crucial Federal Reserve policy decision later Wednesday, with markets pricing in the biggest rate hike since 1994. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar retreated from a two-year high.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US

  • Stocks: ‘Big chunks of this market’ are getting cheap, strategist says

    CAPTRUST CIO Michael Vogelzang and Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market sell-offs amid rising inflation, the upcoming Fed interest rate hike decision, and CPI and housing data.

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • Those who buy stocks the day the S&P 500 enters a bear market have made an average of 22.7% in 12 months

    Now’s your chance to buy when the blood is running in the streets, as that famous contrarian Nathan Rothschild once said. If you were eager to buy stocks at the beginning of the year, when the S&P 500 (SPX) was 20% higher, why aren’t you even more eager now? To help you live up to your contrarian bona fides, I analyzed how you would have done if, in every bear market since World War II, you bought stocks on the day the S&P 500 closes below the 20% loss threshold.

  • Some see few signs of a bottom in U.S. stocks, even after steep selloff

    Despite a crushing selloff that pushed U.S. stocks into a bear market, investors see few signs suggesting equities have hit bottom, as persistent worries over surging inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve continue to pressure asset prices. The 21.3% year-to-date decline in the S&P 500 as of Monday wiped out some $8.7 trillion in market value this year, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. “This is not necessarily what a bottom looks like," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.