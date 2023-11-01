Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 47% of the company

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Fulgent Genetics' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 47% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Fulgent Genetics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fulgent Genetics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Fulgent Genetics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Fulgent Genetics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Fulgent Genetics. The company's CEO Ming Hsieh is the largest shareholder with 29% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 12% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 4.6% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Fulgent Genetics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Fulgent Genetics, Inc.. Insiders have a US$234m stake in this US$716m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 20% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Fulgent Genetics. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Fulgent Genetics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Fulgent Genetics .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

