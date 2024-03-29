New Work Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

New Work (ETR:NWO) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €329.7m (down 1.3% from FY 2022).

Net income: €36.9m (down 20% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 11% (down from 14% in FY 2022).

EPS: €6.56 (down from €8.20 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

New Work EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 2.5%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the HR Solutions & Talent Access segment contributing a total revenue of €218.6m (66% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to €43.4m (31% of total expenses). Explore how NWO's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 3.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Interactive Media and Services industry in Europe are expected to grow by 9.9%.

Performance of the market in Germany.

The company's shares are up 12% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for New Work (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.