Full Circle Insights Innovates Again with Full Circle ABM

Responding to customer demand, Full Circle rolls out the first B2B marketing measurement application that provides comprehensive ABM metrics inside a CRM

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights today announced the debut of Full Circle ABM, the first martech solution that gives B2B marketers the power to measure funnels in an account-based marketing (ABM) context. ABM is taking B2B marketing by storm, and in response to increasing customer requests, Full Circle has developed an innovative product that allows marketers to track account engagement from both digital and non-digital campaigns within an account funnel.

Full Circle ABM Dashboard

Full Circle ABM addresses the reality that nearly all modern B2B companies sell to buying groups rather than individuals. A typical sales cycle starts with initial research followed by increased engagement across members of the buying group. With Full Circle ABM, users can leverage data from leading intent providers like 6sense, Bombora and DemandBase, which flag accounts showing interest in buying a B2B product or service, even before members of the buying group become known to the business. In addition, the new offering also tracks and measures the buyer's journey from initial click on a company's web properties to closed sale.

While Full Circle ABM is new and unique in the B2B martech space, it is powered by the same patented technology that drives Full Circle Insights' award-winning Funnel Metrics and Campaign Attribution products. Customers asked for a solution designed expressly for ABM, and Full Circle Insights delivered with Full Circle ABM, a first-of-its-kind, CRM-native product that enables users to:

Access the Full Circle Method ABM Dashboards, a set of out-of-the-box reports and charts organized into 4 dashboards

Define and track an account funnel separate from the standard person-based funnel used in other marketing strategies

Track target accounts through intent, engagement with marketing content and progress toward becoming sales opportunities and customers

Compare marketing impact on accounts for current time periods vs. previous time periods

Monitor activity from defined members of a buying group so that the engagement value is assessed correctly, boosting conversion rates to yield more qualified opportunities

Works with all Full Circle marketing analytics products: Campaign Attribution to attribute revenue to specific campaigns, Digital Source Tracker to track the impact of Digital marketing campaigns, Funnel Metrics for tracking person-based funnels, and Matchmaker for connecting Leads to Accounts in your CRM.

Story continues

"B2B marketers are moving to ABM because it not only reflects the reality that business customers make purchases with groups of buyers at accounts, but also by focusing on accounts, it's much easier to coordinate and align with sales," said Bonnie Crater, President and CEO of Full Circle Insights. "Until now, there wasn't a CRM-native application that addressed the challenges of measuring ABM campaigns and their impact on pipeline and revenue. That's why we're introducing Full Circle ABM."

"Multiple interactions are often occurring simultaneously across an account and buying group. The lead-centric process blinds the organization to these insights due to its singular focus on engaging the initial individual. As a result, sellers often miss the opportunity to proactively engage other potential buying group members early in the buying cycle," wrote Terry Flaherty and Mike Pregler in "Goodbye MQLs! Hello Opportunities!", an April, 2022 report by Forrester. "It's time for sales and marketing leaders to say goodbye to their simplistic focus on individual leads and instead transition to a common focus on opportunities and the buying group members involved in the decision process. Shifting to a buying-group-centric process ensures all members of the revenue team — marketing, RDRs, and sales — are charged with developing a complete understanding of the customer's buying process and solution interests.

"The Forrester B2B Revenue Waterfall has established a standard set of stages for tracking account funnels. Full Circle ABM leverages this standard to make the adoption of ABM measurement much easier," said Crater.

Full Circle ABM is available today with subscriptions starting at $15,000 per year.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics, and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans, and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue.

Salesforce, Salesforce AppExchange, and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc. Microsoft, Bing, and others are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marielle Farmer

Next PR

602-432-5555

fullcircle@nextpr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-circle-insights-innovates-again-with-full-circle-abm-301627675.html

SOURCE Full Circle Insights, Inc.