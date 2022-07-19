Full house as moomoo convened experts to beat inflation by investing

moomoo assembles industry leaders and over 3,500 audiences to explore investment opportunities during inflation

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing, popular investment super-app moomoo is pleased to announce that for the first time in Singapore, it organised a physical conference on the market outlook for the second half of 2022 for investors, with over 3,500 audiences joined in-person and online.

The immersive, free-for-all event took place on July 16, 2022, at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre and was designed to provide a well-rounded market outlook for the second half of 2022.

The conference hosted investment experts, thought leaders and investors, including Gavin Chia, Managing Director at Moomoo Financial Singapore, Evonne Tan, Head of Private Banking at Barclays Singapore, Borwen Neo from The Next Level, Jermyn Wong, Head of SPDR, and Bruce Zhang, Portfolio Manager at CSOP. Financial influencers including Dawn Cher from SG Budget Babe, Alvin Chow from Dr Wealth and Kelvin Tan from Kelvin Learns Investing also graced the event to provide insights into how they are managing their portfolios against global downturns, market volatilities, and red-hot inflation.

Some discussions made during the investment forum included the curtailed economic growth in Singapore for the first half of 2022 due to supply chain disruptions, rising interest rates and inflation spiking, amongst other factors. Entering the second half of the year, discussions over the tightening of monetary policy in Singapore against the backdrop of inflationary pressures and food crisis took centerstage due to global supply chain disruptions. These macroeconomic headwinds signaled efforts to keep the Singapore dollar strong even as the central bank raised full-year projections for inflation. It has become prudent for Singaporean investors to be well-versed with financial knowledge to grow their wealth despite frosty market conditions.

moomooSG champions the facilitation of financial literacy in Singapore to generate interest amongst the next generation of investors towards the adoption of smart and responsible investing. Through the half-day conference, investors learned about how to bolster their portfolios against the backdrop of a high inflation rate and weak Singapore dollar against the USD, how to grow wealth in a turbulent market, option strategies, tackling volatility with gold and what Singaporeans are concerned about in an inflationary environment.

"It is our vision to revolutionise the investing landscape in Singapore and this comes together with investor education that encourages smart and responsible investing, based on real-time data and powerful analytical tools. There has been a surge in the number of young investors who are recognizing the importance of shielding assets against volatility in uncertain times, and we want to provide them with the necessary resources", Mr. Gavin Chia, Managing Director, Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. commented, "The free-for-all conference marks our entrance into the second half of the year, and we are excited by the eagerness of attendees to learn more about our market outlook. This marks the first of the conference series that we hope will be many in-person events for suit investors of all proficiencies.

After the event, we have received many invitations from different financial institutions and industry partners, moomoo SG will continue to support financial literacy across all demographics and is committed to promoting investor training through local partnerships with key organizations and thought leaders that inspire and empower investors through practical learning in their journey to be financially successful. Moomoo Singapore is also realizing its vision of financial literacy through moomoo's in-app investment-related courses, webinars, and live streams of listed companies' events.

