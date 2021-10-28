U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.06
    +0.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0080 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0051 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5700
    -0.2400 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,736.20
    +1,707.12 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.73
    +72.36 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Full House Resorts Announces Shelf Registration Filing

Full House Resorts, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq:FLL) announced that it has filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). If and when declared effective by the SEC, the shelf registration will provide for the future offer and sale, from time to time in one or more offerings, of up to $500 million in common stock, debt securities, warrants, rights, purchase contracts or units, or any combination of those securities.

The Company would expect to use the net proceeds from any sales of securities registered under the shelf registration statement for general corporate purposes which may include, among other things, working capital; financing of possible acquisitions, development initiatives or business expansions; and refinancing or repayment of existing debt obligations. The specific securities and terms of each such future offering of securities, if any, along with the intended use of any net proceeds therefrom, will be described in detail under a separate prospectus supplement at the time of any such offering.

The shelf registration statement has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or sales of the securities so registered will be made only after the shelf registration statement has been declared effective by the SEC and only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration and qualification under the securities law of such jurisdiction.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding the effectiveness of the shelf registration statement and the possible future offerings thereunder and the use of any net proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Such risks include, without limitation, risks relating to market conditions and pricing of securities generally and for our securities in particular; the impact of our historical and anticipated financial performance on possible future offerings of securities subject to our shelf registration statement; whether or not we will be able to raise capital through the sale of securities or consummate an offering under the shelf registration statement, the terms of an offering and the anticipated use of the proceeds of such offering, any of which could change as a result of market conditions or for other reasons; the availability and cost to us of alternative financing opportunities; our liquidity and working capital requirements; and other risks included in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer
Full House Resorts, Inc.
702-221-7800
www.fullhouseresorts.com


