Here’s a Full List of Unemployment Resources for Your State
The COVID-19 pandemic has had the most dramatic impact on the U.S. economy since the Great Recession that began in 2007. Millions of Americans soon found work drying up or were forced into furloughs due to restrictive public health measures meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Congressional Research Service, unemployment rates hit a historic high of 14.8%, a figure not seen since data collection of this kind began in 1948.
According to CNBC, almost 33 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits as of June 20, 2020, which was nearly five times as many as were doing so at the height of the Great Recession of 2007-2009. While these numbers are leveling out, thanks to additional benefits provided by Congress through both the CARES Act passed under the Trump administration and the American Rescue Plan under the Biden administration, struggling Americans have been able to continue to receive additional unemployment benefits as the pandemic drags on. Here is a guide to the unemployment benefits resources available in each state, provided by CareerOneStop.
Last updated: April 26, 2021
Alabama
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Program: Start at the Alabama Department of Labor website when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: The easiest way to file a claim is through the online application.
To file a claim by telephone number: If you do not have internet access, you can file a claim by phone at: 866-234-5382 (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday).
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Alabama, visit the Department of Labor website.
Alaska
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at My.Alaska.Gov, the State website, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim:
To file a UI claim online: The Alaska State website will help you file an unemployment claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: If you do not have internet access, you can file a claim at the Alaska State Call Centers:
Anchorage UI Claim Center
907-375-9520 FAX
Juneau UI Claim Center
907-465-5552
907-465-5573 FAX
Fairbanks UI Claim Center
907-451-2871
(907) 451-2870 FAX
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Alaska, visit My.Alaska.Gov.
Arizona
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Des.Az.Gov, Arizona Department of Economic Security, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Go to the same department to file an unemployment claim. If you need step-by-step instructions, go to www.AZUI.com.
To file a claim by telephone number: If you do not have internet access, you can file a claim by phone:
Toll Free: 877-600-2722
Phoenix: 602-364-2722
Tucson: 520-791-2722
Telecommunications Relay Service for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing: 711-Toll-Free
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Arizona, visit Des.AZ.Gov.
Arkansas
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at DWS.Arkansas.Gov, Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim:
To file a UI claim online: Go to the same department to file an unemployment claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: If you do not have internet access, you can file a claim by phone:
501-907-2590 (Applicants)
501-907-2591 (Employers)
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Arkansas, visit PUA.Arkansas.GOV.
California
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at EDD.CA.Gov, California’s Economic Development Department, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim:
To file a UI claim online: Go to the same department to file an unemployment claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: If you do not have internet access, you can file a claim by phone:
English and Spanish 800-300-5616
Cantonese 800-547-3506
Mandarin 866-303-0706
Vietnamese 800-547-2058
TTY 800-815-9387
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in California, visit EDD.CA.GOV.
Colorado
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at CDLE.Colorado.Gov, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim:
To file a UI claim online: Go to the same department to file an unemployment claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: If you do not have internet access, you can file a claim by phone at 303-318-8000.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Colorado, visit CDLE.Colorado.Gov.
Connecticut
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at https://portal.ct.gov/DOLUI, Connecticut Department of Labor, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim:
To file a UI claim online: Go to the same department to file an unemployment claim. You cannot file a claim by telephone in Connecticut, but you may ask for support by phone:
203-941-6868
860-967-0493
800-956-3294
TTY-711 or 800-842-9710
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Connecticut, visit https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus.
Delaware
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at https://uics.delawareworks.com, Delaware State website, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Go to https://uics.delawareworks.com/Forms/Form_WL1 to file a claim online.
To file a claim by telephone number: You may call: 302-368-6600
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Delaware, visit https://pua.delawareworks.com/.
Florida
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at FloridaJobs.org, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim:
To file a UI claim online: Go to https://covid19.floridajobs.org/ to file a claim online.
To file a claim by telephone number: You may call: 800-204-2418
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Delaware, visit https://covid19.floridajobs.org/.
Georgia
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at https://dol.georgia.gov/individuals/unemployment-benefits, Georgia Department of Labor, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Go to the same department site to file a claim online.
To file a claim by telephone number: You may call: 404-232-3001 or 877-709-8185
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Delaware, visit https://dol.georgia.gov/gdol-covid-19-information.
Hawaii
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at http://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/, Hawaii’s State website, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Go to the same State website to file a claim online.
To file a claim by telephone number: You may call: 833-901-2272 or 833-901-2275.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Hawaii, visit https://labor.hawaii.gov/covid-19-labor-faqs/.
Idaho
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Labor.Idaho.Gov, Idaho’s State website, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Go to the same state website to file a claim online through the claimant portal.
To file a claim by telephone number: You may call: 208-332-8942
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Idaho, visit the Idaho Department of Labor, https://labor.idaho.gov/dnn/Unemployment-Benefits/Pandemic-Unemployment-Assistance.
Illinois
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at the Illinois Department of Employment Security when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Go to the same state website to file a claim online.
To file a claim by telephone number: You may call: 800-244-5631
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Illinois, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/Pages/COVID-19-and-Unemployment-Benefits.aspx
Indiana
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit https://www.in.gov/dwd/2362.htm.
To file a claim by telephone number: You may call: 800-891-6499.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Indiana, visit: https://www.in.gov/dwd/indiana-unemployment/individuals/pua/
Iowa
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Iowa Workforce Development when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit https://uiclaims.iwd.iowa.gov/UIInitialClaim/
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Iowa, visit: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/updates-and-resources-about-covid-19
Kansas
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at GetKansasBenefits.Gov, the Kansas Department of Labor, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit https://www.getkansasbenefits.gov/Home.aspx.
To file a claim by telephone number: You may call:
Kansas City 913-596-3500
Topeka 785-575-1460
Wichita 316-383-9947
Toll-Free 800-292-6333
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Kansas, visit: https://pua.getkansasbenefits.gov/.
Kentucky
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at KCC.KY.Gov, the Kentucky Career Center, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit http://www.kewes.ky.gov/
To file a claim by telephone number: You may call: 877-3MY-KYUI or 877-369-5984 (toll-free). Or, for Spanish Speakers: 502-875-0442.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Kentucky, visit: https://pua.getkansasbenefits.gov/.
Louisiana
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at LouisianaWorks.net, the Louisiana Workforce Commission, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit https://www.louisianaworks.net/hire/vosnet/Default.aspx
To file a claim by telephone number: You may call: 866-783-5567
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Louisiana, visit: http://www.laworks.net/PublicRelations/COVID_19_Information.asp.
Maine
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at the Maine Department of Labor when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim online. You may not be able to apply by telephone but can speak to a person for support with an application: 800-593-7660.
To file a claim by telephone number: You may call: 866-783-5567
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Maine, visit: https://www.maine.gov/labor/covid19/.
Maryland
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at the Maryland Department of Labor when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim online. You may not be able to apply by telephone but can speak to a person for support with an application: 800-827 -4839.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Maryland, visit: https://www.dllr.state.md.us/employment/unemployment.shtml.
Massachusetts
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Mass.Gov, the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance website, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim online.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 877-626-6800 or 617-626-6338.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Massachusetts, visit: https://www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-unemployment-and-coronavirus-covid-19.
Michigan
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Michigan.Gov, The Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, when looking for help on filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim online.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 866-500-0017.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Massachusetts, visit: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Minnesota
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at the Minnesota Unemployment Insurance website when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim online.
To file a claim by telephone number:
Twin Cities area: 651-296-3644
Greater Minnesota: 877-898-9090
TTY – users: 866-814-1252
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Minnesota, visit: https://www.uimn.org/applicants/needtoknow/news-updates/covid-19.jsp.
Mississippi
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at MDES.MS.gov, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security website when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim online.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 601-493-9427.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Mississippi, visit: https://www.mdes.ms.gov/unemployment-claims/covid19/.
Missouri
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Labor.MO.gov, the Missouri Department of Labor website, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim online.
To file a claim by telephone number:
Toll Free: 800-320-2519
Jefferson City: 573-751-9040
Kansas City: 816-889-3101
Springfield: 417-895-6851
St. Louis: 314-340-4950
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Missouri, visit: https://uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits/home.do.
Montana
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Uid.dli.mt.gov, Montana Department of Labor and Industry, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit MontanaWorks.gov to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 406-444-2545
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Montana, visit: http://www.dli.mt.gov/employer-covid-19-faq.
Nebraska
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Dol.Nebraska.gov, Nebraska Department of Labor, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit Montana’s state website, NEworks to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 855-995-8863
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Nebraska, visit: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.
Nevada
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at UI.nv.gov/css.html, Nevada’s government website, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number:
Northern Nevada: Tel 775-684-0350
Southern Nevada: Tel 702-486-0350
Rural Areas and Out of State Callers: Tel 888-890-8211
Nevada Relay 711 or 800-326-6868
TTY 775-687-5353
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Nevada, visit: https://detr.nv.gov/Page/COVID-19_(Coronavirus)_Information_for_Claimants_and_Employers.
New Hampshire
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at New Hampshire Employment Security, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the state website, New Hampshire’s Workforce Connect to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 800-266-2252, Option No. 4.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in New Hampshire, visit: https://www.nhes.nh.gov/documents/covid-19-poster-03172020.pdf.
New Jersey
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at New Jersey’s unemployment website when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit New Jersey’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number:
North New Jersey: 201-601-4100
Central New Jersey: 732-761-2020
South New Jersey: 856-507-2340
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in New Jersey, visit: https://www.nj.gov/labor/worker-protections/earnedsick/covid.shtml
New Mexico
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Dws.state.NM.us, New Mexico’s Department of Workforce Solutions, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 877-664-6984.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in New Mexico, visit: https://www.dws.state.nm.us/COVID-19-Info.
New York
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at New York’s Department of Labor, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 888-209-8124.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in New York, visit: https://www.labor.ny.gov/home/.
North Carolina
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Economic Security, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 888-737-0259.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in North Carolina, visit: https://des.nc.gov/need-help/covid-19-information.
North Dakota
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at North Dakota Job Service, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 701-328-4995.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in North Dakota, visit: https://www.jobsnd.com/news/unemployment-insurance-and-covid-19-frequently-asked-questions.
Ohio
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit Ohio.gov to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 877-644-6562.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Ohio, visit: https://unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov/.
Oklahoma
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Oklahoma’s Employment Security Commission, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit ui.ok.gov/ to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 800-555-1554.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Oklahoma, visit: https://oklahoma.gov/oesc/individuals.html.
Oregon
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Oregon’s Employment Department, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit Oregon.gov to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call 877-345-3484.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Oregon, visit: https://secure.emp.state.or.us/ocs4/index.cfm.
Pennsylvania
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at the Pennsylvania Office of Unemployment Compensation, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit uc.pa.gov to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call toll-free: 888-255-4728.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Pennsylvania, visit: https://www.uc.pa.gov/Pages/covid19.aspx.
Rhode Island
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at https://dlt.ri.gov/ui/, Rhode Island’s Department of Labor and Training, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call toll-free: 401-243-9100
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Rhode Island, visit: https://dlt.ri.gov/covid19/.
South Carolina
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit https://www.dew.sc.gov/applying-benefits to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call toll-free: 800-529-8339
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in South Carolina, visit: https://www.dew.sc.gov/individuals/COVID-Federal-Programs.
South Dakota
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at South Dakota’s Department of Labor and Regulation, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit https://dlr.sd.gov/ra/individuals/file_claim.aspx to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call toll-free: 605-626-3179
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in South Dakota, visit: https://dlr.sd.gov/ra/covid_19_ra_eligibility.aspx
Tennessee
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Tennessee’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim https://www.tn.gov/workforce/unemployment.html.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call: 844-224-5818
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Tennessee, visit: https://www.tn.gov/workforce/covid-19/employees.html.
Texas
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Texas.gov, Texas Workforce Commission, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call: 800-939-6631
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Texas, visit: https://twc.texas.gov/news/unemployment-news.
Utah
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Utah Workforce Services when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call:
Salt Lake and South Davis Counties 801-526-4400
Weber and North Davis Counties 801-612-0877
Utah County 801-375-4067
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Utah, visit: https://jobs.utah.gov/covid19/covidui.html.
Vermont
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at the Vermont Department of Labor when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call: 877-214-3331
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Vermont, visit: https://labor.vermont.gov/covid19
Virginia
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Virginia.gov, Virginia Employment Commission when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call: 866-832-2363
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Virginia, visit: https://www.vec.virginia.gov/covid19.
Washington
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Washington State’s Employment Security Department when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call: 800-318-6022
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Washington, visit: https://esd.wa.gov/newsroom/covid-19.
West Virginia
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Workforcewv.org, Workforce West Virginia, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: To find the appropriate phone number, visit: https://uc.workforcewv.org/Contact.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in West Virginia, visit: https://workforcewv.org/covid19.
Wisconsin
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at dwd.Wisconsin.gov, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the same site to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call: 414-435-7069 or toll-free 844-910-3661.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Wisconsin, visit: https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19/.
Wyoming
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: Start at Wyomingworkforce.org, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, when looking for help filing an unemployment claim.
To file a UI claim online: Visit the Wyoming unemployment insurance page to file a claim.
To file a claim by telephone number: Call: 307-473-3789.
Coronavirus update: For the latest COVID-19 related UI changes in Wyoming, visit: http://wyomingworkforce.org/_docs/data/epidemiology/2020-03-covid19-faq.pdf/.
Methodology: All information was gathered from the website CareerOneStep.org, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor in partnership with the American Job Center Network. Information at CareerOneStep was gleaned directly from State websites as of April 20, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s a Full List of Unemployment Resources for Your State