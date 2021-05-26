Full-Service Multifamily Amenity Provider Valet Living Announces Exclusive Doorstep Partnership With Morgan Group

New partnership agreement will bring the full suite of standard-setting Valet Living offerings including Valet Living Doorstep and Valet Living Connect to majority of Morgan Group communities

TAMPA, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living , the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announces a partnership agreement with Morgan Group ("MORGAN") to bring best-in-class amenity services to its residents nationwide. This partnership is an extension of MORGAN's and Valet Living's decade-long relationship. With this partnership, Valet Living will offer virtual amenity services and exclusively provide trash and recycling services to the majority of MORGAN communities.

The partnership terms between Valet Living and MORGAN include its extensive full-service portfolio, providing local residents with amenity services including pet visits, fitness classes, package delivery, home cleans, and laundry. This partnership also includes Valet Living Doorstep, a waste and recycling collection service that increases property value and adds an invaluable, time-saving amenity for residents and staff. MORGAN is also adopting Valet Living Connect, a full suite of virtual offerings of over 75 virtual events and fitness classes each month.

"MORGAN's commitment to people and quality of service aligns with what Valet Living stands for," said Shawn Handrahan, President and CEO of Valet Living. "We are looking forward to serving thousands of MORGAN communities across the nation to provide the highest standard of multifamily amenity services."

"We're excited to embark on our new partnership with Valet Living, to offer our residents an elevated living experience with its industry-leading amenity services," said Joe Arentz, Senior Vice President of National Property Management at MORGAN. "Valet Living is a trusted source in the multifamily space and is focused on innovating for what residents are looking for to enhance their lifestyles. We know that the company will be able to offer amenities that our residents will truly value and love."

Both Valet Living's and MORGAN's key values include commitment to people and partners, quality and service, and having the highest standards in the industry. According to a recent Valet Living survey, forty-four percent of residents say that amenities are a significant factor when choosing a new place to live. Additionally, fifty-two percent of residents want valet trash service while seventy-nine percent want recycling services, with the most used resident amenity service being doorstep collection. This partnership will be key in maintaining resident retention and happiness in thousands of MORGAN communities across the nation.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.6 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of GI Partners.

About Morgan

Morgan Group ("MORGAN") is a vertically integrated, 3rd generation family business that invests in multifamily housing through development and acquisitions in high growth US markets. In its history, MORGAN has built or acquired over $3 billion of multifamily assets, consisting of over 20,000 units. Currently, MORGAN's owned and managed portfolio consists of more than 10,000 units across Texas, California, Arizona, Colorado and Florida. MORGAN has been headquartered in Houston since 1959 and currently has regional offices in Denver and Miami. In 2019, MORGAN was ranked as the #1 medium sized company to work for by the Houston Chronicle. MORGAN has fostered valuable relationships and strategic partnerships throughout its 60 year history and attributes much of its success to its family values and entrepreneurial, team-oriented culture.

