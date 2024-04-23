Full renovated condo in Aurora sells for $525K. See inside

House for sale.

Four properties sold for more than $500,000 in Portage County for the week of Feb. 19, 2023.

One property here in Streetsboro sold for $650,000.

8410 Diagonal Rd, Streetsboro, $650,000

381 Knollwood, Aurora, $525,000

6403 Allyn, Hiram, $516,000

6391 Allyn, Hiram, $516,000

According to Realtor.com, the Aurora condo on Knollwood Drive was built it 1976. At 3,082 square feet, the home has four bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms and a two-car garage.

The listing notes that the condo was fully renovated in 2021 with changes in flooring, appliances, cabinetry, windows and more.

The great room has a vaulted and beamed ceiling with a grand fireplace, a wall of windows and door that leads out to a private patio area.

The kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counters, a center island and breakfast bar plus new stainless steel appliances.

In the primary suite, there's a walk-in closet, and the en suite bathroom includes new cabinets, an "oversized" tile shower plus heated floors. The other bathrooms have also been updated with new cabinets, granite, tubs, toilets and fixtures.

The loft includes a large bedroom with a sitting area and a full bathroom.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Aurora

381 Knollwood, Dickson Frederick J & Shawn C (J&S) to Schiffer Paul J & Kathryn (J&S), $525,000

Deerfield

9681 Ravine, Green Acres Properties LLC to Bailey Karen C (Trustee), $265,000

Gray Court

6078 St Rt 82, Gray Debra K to Stephens Kara N, $225,000

Hiram

6403 Allyn, Herr Gary L (Successor Trustee) to Hrubik Jeffrey J & Brenda F (J&S), $516,000

6391 Allyn, Herr Gary L (Successor Trustee) to Hrubik Jeffrey J & Brenda F (J&S), $516,000

Kent

1292 Sheri, Trejo Katherine R to Williams Corey Michael, $225,000

2158 Sugar Maple Dr, NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes to Pritchard Benjamin E & Olga (J&S), $331,587

Mogadore

4049 Idella, Mullett Karen M to Cramer Jason, $200,000

193 Nestledown, Adelman Shelli L to Crock Bradley & Heidi (J&S), $245,000

Ravenna

717 Linden, Seman Amy to Bacon Justin P & Taylor N (J&S), $143,000

628 S Diamond, Short Mark & Linda Pierson & Lisa Short to Green Grace, $105,000

337 Elm, Pruszynski Kight to Cathan Brianna M, $75,000

4508 John Thomas, Downs Kessel to Senk David A & Valerie R & Becky L (J&S), $315,000

Streetsboro

756 Holborn Rd, Lesak Andrew J & Wendy M (J&S) to Spooner Roy, $450,000

8410 Diagonal Rd, Caniglia Sandra K to Simms-Smigelski Ursula, $650,000

9001 Merchant, Tack Samuel M to Pieragostine Anthony M, $163,500

2749 Field, Trende Shirley & Shirley A to Hillman Judith A, $136,000

