Full-Year Report 1 Jan – 31 Dec 2021





Strong result for the quarter, record result for the full year





Fourth quarter 2021

Net turnover amounted to SEK 8,634 M (8,382), an increase of 3 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 588 M (577).

The result for the Service Business remained strong.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 447 M (441).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 349 M (323) and earnings per share to SEK 3.60 (3.25).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 347 M (–5).

Events after the balance sheet date

Since the end of the quarter, Bilia has announced the divestment of the four remaining facilities in Germany.





Full year 2021

Net turnover amounted to SEK 35,509 M (30,168), an increase of 18 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 2,142 M (1,593).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,925 M (1,364).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,457 M (984) and earnings per share to SEK 14.90 (9.85).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1,814 M (2,872).

The Board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 8.00 (6.00) to be paid in four instalments of SEK 2.00 per share.

For further information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Gothenburg, 9 February 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

Board of Directors and Managing Director

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse

Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through

the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 9 February 2022, at 08:00 AM CET.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia had in 2021 about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks from Mercedes.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

