Full report details LANL contractor's worker safety problems

Mar. 6—The full 2023 evaluation of Los Alamos National Laboratory's primary contractor describes in more depth how worker safety incidents increased in severity that year, with one employee severing a fingertip, even though the contractor received the highest score in its tenure at the lab.

The redacted report elaborates on the strengths and weaknesses of Triad National Security LLC's performance that led to the contractor getting 89% of the highest possible score on last year's report card and receiving $24.4 million in bonus fees.

Combined with its regular fixed fees, Triad will be paid about $48.8 million, a bump from the previous year's $47 million, according to a recent summary report, and the most money it has ever gotten in a year since taking over the lab's daily operations in 2018.

The National Nuclear Security Administration, a U.S. Energy Department branch, issues annual report cards on national labs and other federal facilities. The full review made clear with pointed criticisms that Triad continued to struggle with worker safety problems, even as it made efforts to improve.

Despite Triad working to develop a more robust program to oversee hazardous substances, "abnormal events" still occurred that led to employees being potentially exposed, the report said. At the same time, inconsistent safety oversight led to workers being injured while handling chemicals and other materials.

"The number and nature of safety incidents increased in severity involving moderate to severe foot and hand injuries, fractured fingers and severed fingertips," the report said.

In an email, a lab spokesman wrote the language suggests there was a series of incidents leading to these injuries when there really was only one.

The report "refers to one incident not multiple," spokesman Steven Horak wrote. "It involved a [security] officer whose fingertip was severed when it was stuck in a vault door."

Story continues

The lab doesn't compromise on safety to meet its mission goals, and it takes every precaution to avoid injuries, Horak wrote.

"The most important part of our job is returning safely to our homes and families every day," he added.

The lab's commitment and focus on continuous learning led to the high score for the last fiscal year, he wrote.

But a watchdog group pointed to the report explicitly stating, amid the redactions, there are too many serious safety lapses.

"It just tells me that things are going to get worse as the tempo of operations quickens and as they ramp up to produce more and more plutonium pits," said Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico.

In an opening summary, the report said several "hazardous energy events" occurred because of work being done outside the planned scope and not complying with proper procedures.

"Triad's operational discipline tracked negatively, resulting in several noteworthy and severe events during the performance period," it said.

Incidents included workers being exposed to beryllium, a fire sparked by an energetic reaction in metal shavings, a faulty fire alarm accidentally releasing 4,700 gallons of water into a ventilation system and Triad staff suffering radiation exposure because of improperly handled materials at the science center.

Still, Horak insisted the lab was constantly working to improve safety and learn from mistakes, especially missteps that caused injuries.

"Our safety procedures include fact findings and lessons learned after injuries to help ensure they do not happen again," Horak wrote. "In particular, we are consistently emphasizing safety campaigns specifically to prevent electrical and hand and foot injuries."

As evidence, the lab's injury rates are well below those across the general industry as reported by the federal Bureau of Labor statistics, he added.

The evaluation covers the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. However, a string of safety incidents happened in the final months of 2023, adding up to more than in previous calendar years.

But lab Director Thom Mason told The New Mexican the actual number hasn't increased so much as more incidents are being written up to boost transparency. The lab is now reporting incidents it is not required by law to log, he said.

Coghlan said the claims of greater transparency are negated by the many redactions in the report — the most, he said, he has ever seen since Triad took over as the lab's main contractor.

Some redactions are justified, because they are blacking out employees' identities and sensitive information, he said. Others, he said, apparently were made to avoid embarrassment rather than to protect national security. He said the public, which is footing the bill for these costly operations, have a right to the fullest disclosure possible.

"Triad and Los Alamos lab are hiding behind the flag of national security," Coghlan said. "That's like a lack of accountability to the American taxpayer."