'Full of surprises': Raised ranch in Brockton that sold for $800K has theater room

BROCKTON − A renovated raised ranch on North Cary Street sold for $800,000, topping this week's list of real estate transactions in the city. This home is “full of surprises” with four bedrooms, four baths, a bar and a theater room, according to real estate listing. The back patio makes hosting “a dream” with its outdoor kitchen/grill and hot tub. This property was sold by Lauren Hiller, Keller Williams Realty Signature Properties,

A Colonial on Partridge Trail in Bridgewater sold for $700,000. This four-bedroom home is the "one you've been waiting for,” according to the real estate listing.

An “impressive” custom Colonial on Cody Lane in Raynham sold for $880,000. This home includes “a long list of amenities that are sure to impress,” according to the real estate listing.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of July 10 to July 14, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

This raised ranch in Brockton sold for $800,000 on July 14, 2023.

Abington

29 Pond St., Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Thomas J. Chestna, $626,000, July 10, single family.

171 Russell Lane, Michael and Christina Hajjar to Alexander and Kristen Tikonoff, $765,000, July 13, single family.

31 Vernon St., David and Laura Edge to Timothy P. Heckmann and Marissa A. Lalli, $520,000, July 14, single family.

16 Linwood St., Mary P. Hurley and Suzanne L. Creech to Gesica A. and Marcus P. De Jesus, $560,000, July 10, single family.

969 Plymouth St., Kjj Limited Liability Co. to Patriot Realty Limited Liability Co., $950,000, July 13.

63 Allen St., Leona P. Eukitis to George Aidamouni and Maroun Habchy, $362,000, July 10, single family.

298 Lincoln St., Linda E. Pray and Nancy Lang to Maha E. and Esameldin Abdelrahim, $849,900, July 14, single family.

Avon

64 Pratt St., Joan M. Pereira to Dependable Hm Soln Limited Liability Co., $320,000, July 12, single family.

86 Malley Ave., Donna Moller to 536 South Main Limited Liability Co., $355,000, July 13, single family.

Berkley

11 Anthony St., Emmanuella R. and Giscard Saintil to Jordan and Anthony J. Spitalieri, $855,000, July 13, single family.

Bridgewater

5 Partridge Trail, Ronald J. and Mary A. Giguere Jr. to Ronald Hargett and Lucretia Bell, $700,000, July 12, single family.

Brockton

11 Nye Sq, Jose L. and Pedro G. Depina to Jaccene and Marie C. Jacques, $830,000, July 11.

113 Oak Lane Unit 7, Mass Prop Solutions Limited Liability Co. to Partners Choice Prop Limited Liability Co., $160,000, July 14, condo.

311 Linwood St., David and Laureen Horton to Sent T. Callahan-Montague and Kelly R. Callahan, $457,500, July 14, single family.

103 Rosemary St., Eliud Herrera 3rd and K. Hernandez-Herrera to Kahmali Rose and Tammy Van, $480,000, July 14, single family.

18 Harold St., Rsg Enterprises Limited Liability Co. to Greg B. Belange, $471,500, July 14, single family.

10 Felton St. Unit 209, Jeanne B. Riordan to 10 Felton St Land T., $300,000, July 11, condo.

50 Riverview St., James T. and Melanie S. Mccomb Jr. to Shanice R. Maxwell, $680,000, July 13.

31 Gerald Ave., Lauren and Marcley P. Duarte to Marlon P. Duarte and Michelle L. De F-Duarte, $370,000, July 13, single family.

410 N. Cary St., David and Deanna Boivert to Villa De Malu Inc., $800,000, July 14, single family.

This single-family house at 410 N. Cary Street in Brockton sold for $800,000 on July 14, 2023.

454 Crescent St., Keyon Ross to Pedro L. Jimenez and Melissa I. Sosa, $675,300, July 12.

24 E. Chestnut St., Mark Camacho to Cedric Cavaco, $520,000, July 12.

17 Jeanne Ave., Shannon Odonnell to Edmilson Montrond and Abigail Lopes, $459,900, July 14, single family.

37 Lawn St., 37 Lawn St Realty Trust and Samuel J. Celia Jr. to Mas Realty Trust and Vincent J. Falconeiri, $310,000, July 14, single family.

81 Frankton Ave., Hugo and Elvira Soares to Valmira R. De Oliveira, $40,000, July 11, single family.

113 Oak Lane Unit 7, Forrest N. Adams to Mass Prop Solutions Limited Liability Co., $100,000, July 11, condo.

918 Warren Ave., Angelina Rodrigues to Ernestina M. Cataldo, $145,000, July 13.

685 Oak St. Unit 11-2, Robert F. Auger to Celina E. Gordon Family Trust and Angelica M. Bell, $275,000, July 12, condo.

37 Ardsley Circle, Fritzner B. Laurent and Cybil Theodat to Timothy Callahan and Solana A. Herron-Smith, $500,000, July 10, single family.

12 Frost Ave., Narain K. Malik to Lorelei and Samuel C. Modes, $350,000, July 11, single family.

24 Manners Court, Doyle William C. Est and Patricia A. Thorburn to Timothy L. Kidnay, $355,000, July 11, single family.

776 Centre St., Hung Yik Realty Trust and Wilson K. Lee to 776 Centre St Limited Liability Co., $800,000, July 13.

8 Richmond St., Nilton and Antonia P. Depina to Gerold Therenciel and Judith Henriquez, $655,000, July 13.

107 Augusta Ave., D&d Realty Trust and David Asack to Maria Dossantos and Yolanda Barros, $599,900, July 14.

1054 Main St., Henry H. Nguyen Limited Liability Co. to Gm Property Invs Limited Liability Co., $580,000, July 14.

106 Coventry Circle Unit 106, Teetz Wayne B. Est and Rosemary Watts to Amarica L. Luyo, $275,000, July 10, condo.

Carver

110 Meadow St., Mark A. and Candice Silvia to Constitution Prop Limited Liability Co., $305,000, July 14, single family.

7 Morrisey Drive, Michael G. and Janlyn A. Egan to Allison Boyle and John Picardi, $500,000, July 14, single family.

East Bridgewater

7 Daisy Lane, New View Homes Inc. to Christopher and Jordan Turpel, $951,500, July 13.

34 Pleasant St., Christopher and Jordan Turpel to Christopher P. and Lisa A. Bulger, $637,000, July 13, single family.

43 Harmony Xing, Rose M. Litwinczuk and Kevin J. Kernen to Cathy Mallinson, $445,000, July 11, single family.

552 Bridge St., Patricia F. Morley to Adam and Meagan Silva, $695,000, July 10, single family.

415 Elm St., Michael and Lisa Nocera to Karen Mckinnon, $540,000, July 10, single family.

10 Point Drive, Phoebe Hogg RET and Phoebe Hogg to Justin F. Glynn, $680,000, July 12, single family.

Easton

104 Center St. Unit 104, Matthew D. Labarge to Sakib Ahmed, $548,500, July 14, condo.

72 Church St., Bessette & Sons Inc. to Delta Projects Inc., $725,000, July 14, single family.

81 Short St., Brenda M. Hull and Harborone Bank to Jacob Vargas, $332,000, July 13, single family.

81 Short St., 1st Landing Invs Limited Liability Co. to Bertram and Ian Williamson, $410,987, July 14, single family.

28 Lamplighter Lane Unit 28, Peter P. and Margo E. Daphnis to Stephen Slicis, $370,000, July 13, condo.

81 Short St., Jacob Vargas to First Landing Invs Limited Liability Co., $352,000, July 14, single family.

25 Hilltop Lane Unit 3, Basami Limited Liability Co. to Soon C. Kwan, $365,000, July 14, condo.

46 Rockland St., Terrence L. and Lisa M. Buggs to Kettely J. Baptiste, $600,000, July 14, single family.

Halifax

39 Twin Lakes Drive Unit 39, Mary B. Teebagy to Alexander Gonsalves 2nd, $350,000, July 10, condo.

Hanover

55 Herring Brook Way, Raider Nation Limited Liability Co. to James and Mary C. Hayden, $433,000, July 12.

243 Silver St., Paula Russell to Robert C. and Molly E. Sacco, $715,000, July 10, single family.

Holbrook

124 Pine St., Radcliffe Frederick R. Est and Wayne Radcliffe to Boubekeur Yaiche and Meriem Benzaoui, $428,000, July 10, single family.

24 Woodcliff Road, Hoffman Realty Trust and Steven D. Hoffman to Kevin Murphy, $360,000, July 11, single family.

29 Belcher St., Finnegan Mark Est and Michaela Finnegan to 29 Belcher St Limited Liability Co., $212,000, July 13, single family.

Kingston

Raboth Road, Kingston Acquisitions Limited Liability Co. to Kingston Bay Prop Hldg LL, $180,000, July 10.

101 Independence Mall Way, Independence Ctr Newco LL to Kingston Bay Prop Hldg LL, $8,613,000, July 10.

16 2nd Brook St., Mark W. Rogers and Carol S. Stas to Jane E. Ferbert, $220,000, July 12, single family.

Lakeville

29 Riverside Drive Unit 29, Stephanie A. Coe to David Gajeske, $462,900, July 11, condo.

26 Churchill Road, Donna P. Armstrong to Dantless Path Limited Liability Co., $180,000, July 14, single family.

6 Robbins Lane, Wallace and Donna Forth Jr. to John and Colette Riley, $875,000, July 13, single family.

3 Hollis Ave., Joann M. Drabble to Emily Campbell and Sam Henrie, $380,000, July 14, single family.

8 Quail Run, Tracy Janet L. Est and Scott Beaulieu to Samantha and Michael Danna, $615,000, July 13, single family.

36 Sherwood Lane, Robert D. and Karyn E. Croce to John and Kristi Clarke, $730,000, July 13, single family.

51 S. Kingman St., Sarah Perkins to Eliud Herrera 3rd and Krystal Hernandez-Herrera, $535,000, July 14, single family.

2 Morrison Way, Derek Maksy to Michael R. St Don, $565,000, July 14, single family.

Mansfield

383 N. Main St., Digiovanni Family Trust 2021 and Marcy A. Small to 383 N. Main Limited Liability Co., $3,090,000, July 14.

1 Pratt St., Digiovanni Family Trust 2021 and Marcy A. Small to 383 N. Main Limited Liability Co., $3,090,000, July 14.

150 Rumford Ave. Unit 226, Benjamin Coleman to Gerard Mcdonough, $235,000, July 11, condo.

174 Gilbert St., George E. Knight T. and Sandra Knight to Michael Rabb, $305,000, July 11, single family.

1 Dean St., Jean M. Oconnell to Theresa M. Timmins, $395,000, July 13, single family.

Middleboro

26 Frank St., Michael J. and Heather M. Campeau to Stingray City Realty Corp., $300,000, July 13, single family.

38 Rock St., Gary and Linda S. Marcondes to David A. Morris Jr., $335,000, July 14, single family.

98 Plain St., Patricia J. and Joseph L. Disantis to Gar Con Corp., $1,255,000, July 14.

Norton

Barrows St. Lot A., Paul C. Helmreich RET and James E. Helmreich to Michael B. Mcsheffrey, $220,000, July 14.

247 N. Worcester St., Timothy C. Demartin Sr to Marco Barbone and Hillary Taglienti, $715,000, July 14, single family.

40 Colonial Drive Unit 40, Nancy M. Couming to Franceschelli Family Trust and Susan L. Franceschelli, $410,000, July 14, condo.

4 Island Road, Theodore M. Cole to Yale Investment Limited Liability Co., $240,000, July 11, single family.

21 Juniper Road, Cheryl and Peter E. Flynn to Live & Learn Ventures Limited Liability Co., $130,000, July 13, single family.

39 Evergreen Road, Angela Clinkscales to Tabatha Norton and Francis Gilmore, $275,000, July 11, single family.

Pembroke

86 Barker St., Cloyes Peter S. Est and Victoria L. Cloyes to Michaela M. and Brian R. Cain, $1,000,000, July 12.

17 Roxanne Road, Eric Anderson and Alicia M. Tedeschi to Shelby and Rohan Kamath, $1,150,000, July 14, single family.

547 Washington St. Unit 38, LMM (nominal trust) and Willam E. Scannell to Xpress Enterprises Inc., $223,000, July 13, condo.

523 Washington St. Unit A9, Florence C. Boyle to Matthew D. Berry and Meng Lyu, $350,000, July 13, condo.

39 High Ave., Vent Alliance-39 High Ave to Prestige Acquisition Limited Liability Co., $290,000, July 14, single family.

22 Raymond Ave., Douglas P. Parks and Richard Robinson to Kenneth M. and Kenneth R. Parks, $361,000, July 14, single family.

60 Bagnell Drive Unit 60, Manning Family Trust and Bruce S. Manning to Scott A. and Stephanie Parker, $590,000, July 14, condo.

Plymouth

26 Cranberry Farm Road, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Gregory Seribner and Stephanie Corriveau, $757,400, July 14.

42 Beach St., Stephen G. and Donna M. Centamore to Dianne M. Bulman, $585,000, July 10, single family.

85 River St. Ext, Daniel J. and Lisa M. Wrin to Scott R. Carpernter and Kristen Hall, $730,000, July 14, single family.

26 Old Field Road Unit 26, Linda L. Conway Lt and Linda L. Conway to Cynthia A. and Gary S. Phillips, $589,000, July 14, condo.

1 Jaynes St., Jesse Mauricio to Kevin Servaes and Keri Mcdevitt, $475,000, July 14, single family.

307 Lunns Way, Rob Odonnell to Penelope G. Montcalm, $490,000, July 14, single family.

32 Tinkers Blf Unit 32, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Jeffrey C. and Barbara J. Gottschalk, $1,014,266, July 13, condo.

20 Wisteria Road, Valle Redbroook Limited Liability Co. to Michael J. and Lynn Wood, $738,304, July 12.

46 Lake Drive, Jeanne M. Nechanicky and Nationstar Mortgage Limited Liability Co. to Damauri Amado, $323,000, July 12, single family.

25 Knights Point Road, Maushup Properties (nominal trust) and Robert B. Poitras Jr. to John and Ellen Davis, $355,000, July 13, single family.

Penick Knl Lot 10-48, OS Golf Homes Limited Liability Co. to Martin and Claudia H. Silverman, $375,000, July 10.

Nicks Rock Road, Independence Mall Group to Kingston Bay Prop Hldg LL, $207,000, July 10.

16 Carver St. Unit 202, P. J. Corcoran Jr. Qprt and P. Y. J. Corcoran Jr. to Edward Madden and Faith Myres, $1,200,000, July 12, condo.

19 Hearthstone, Jeremiah S. Yankauskas T. and Jeremiah S. Yankauskas to Carol A. Linsenmann RET and Carol A. Linsenmann, $1,240,000, July 11, single family.

17 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Richard C. Raup 2020 RET and Richard C. Raup, $807,819, July 13.

1 Swift Ave., Charles D. Donovan 2009 T. and Charles D. Donovan to Eugene and Lois Arthur, $808,000, July 14, single family.

30 Tinkers Blf Unit 30TB, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Karen E. Keogh, $993,339, July 10, condo.

20 Highbank Trail, Stenstrom Family Trust and David J. Stenstorm to 20 Highbank Trail Realty Trust and Carol A. Kazi, $670,000, July 14, single family.

10 Champlain Circle, Marcia B. Cunningham RET and Robert M. Cunningham to Marcus RET and Barbara R. Marcus, $729,500, July 14, single family.

11 Old Langmore Way Unit 11, Robert F. and Suzanne W. Downing to Stuart M. Losen RET and Joyce E. Losen, $745,000, July 10, condo.

15 Shore Drive, Glenn A. and Cheryl A. Shanahan to Mason Stalph and Jeanna Gilder, $555,000, July 12, single family.

59 Nonantum Road, Michelle L. and Brenden G. Holmen to James H. Roper, $635,000, July 12, single family.

56 Rosebay Lane, M. J. & L. A. Hickey RET and Michael J. Hickley to Nancy F. Radden, $860,000, July 10, single family.

26 Carver Road, Verre Marjorie A. Est and Marc J. Verre to Matthew E. and Mia Sullivan, $506,900, July 10, single family.

Randolph

14 Nelson Drive Unit 1G, 14 Nelson Dr RET and Robert F. Cunha to M. Crew Realty Trust and Michael T. Wood, $180,000, July 14, condo.

68 Thayer Circle, Wanda Phinney to Melvin U. Marin and Martha L. Rubi, $565,000, July 13, single family.

20 Lisa Road Unit 20, Lisa G. Dixon to Soline Soliman and Garry Alexis, $452,500, July 14, condo.

6 Fern Ave., Maria D. Garcia to Moustafa Ali, $400,000, July 10, single family.

136 Old St., Uri Berenguer to Pristine Investments Limited Liability Co., $390,000, July 13, single family.

Raynham

36 Village Road, Brian J. and Fonya A. St Onge to Romain and Romualde Napoleon, $511,000, July 14, single family.

116 Cody Lane, Karl D. and Karlene W. Walter to Ashley B. and Matthew A. Laranjo, $880,000, July 14, single family.

405 Park Place Unit 405, Mary M. Mclaughlin to Robbie Natale, $210,000, July 11, condo.

101 Finch Road, Michele M. Carpinteri to Alexander and Shannan Dubois, $750,000, July 10, single family.

Rockland

119 Grove St. Unit 212, Ellen E. Mcnulty to Maya Iteyl, $223,109, July 13, condo.

823 Market St., Michael Recra and Us Bank TNa Tr to Rcf 2 Acquisition T. and Us Bank Na Tr, $275,000, July 10, single family.

46 Beal Court, Christopher A. Scheer to Kezia C. and Gustavo Faris, $500,000, July 12, single family.

239 Howard St., Nancy Morrison to Markese J. Daise, $640,000, July 14.

298 Summer St., Jason Crowley to Thomas C. and Florine M. Dahlbo, $470,000, July 12, single family.

Stoughton

46 Oriole Road, Alfred E. Mcneill to Benjamin and Samantha Sisskind, $450,000, July 11, single family.

108 Kotlik St., Leslie D. Cain to Suzie Seraphin and Melissa Adilas, $568,000, July 12, single family.

334 Cushing St., Richard H. and Suzan B. Nicholson to Ru Zheng and Haiying Chen, $650,000, July 12.

95 Columbus Ave., Devajit and Elizabeth Gogoi to Michael and Nicolette Rubino, $510,000, July 12, single family.

38 Kevin Clancy Way, Anthony M. and Linda M. Panarelli to Michael and Jennifer Bolton, $877,500, July 14, single family.

43 Mccormick Terrace Unit 53, Macsayegh Realty Trust and Ghassan Sayegh to Tachalla Gibeau, $298,000, July 14, condo.

165 Pratts Court, Alfred N. Wilson Jr. to Ewa Graniczka and Eric Kubicki, $470,000, July 11, single family.

Taunton

3 Westside Ave., John R. Sylvia Jr. to Gregory Quinn, $350,000, July 11, single family.

215 Longmeadow Road Unit 503, Longmeadow Development Realty Trust and Daniel E. Goldrick to Sinval P. Santana and Micheline Pereira, $290,000, July 12, condo.

833 Bay St., Patrick J. Rocha to Charles and Lourdes Vassal, $520,000, July 10, single family.

33 Mador Ave., Jlj Limited Liability Co. to Marcos T. Barraza, $670,000, July 10.

37 Kilmer Ave., Garvin Marion J. Est and Colleen Doherty to Kj Management Limited Liability Co., $290,000, July 12, single family.

450 Somerset Ave. Unit 705, Ryan C. Desreusseu to Dara Knot T. and Margaret Keating, $234,000, July 14, condo.

Metal Hangar Unit 10, Charles Malo to Jonathan Lemaire, $20,000, July 10, condo.

162 Oak St. Unit 3, Eugenio R. Silva and Harborone Bank to Freeport Realty Trust and James L. Keough, $181,000, July 14, condo.

56 Washington St. Unit 2, Michael T. Coots to Gustina Mentos, $344,000, July 14, condo.

35 Fisher St., Deborah A. Batista and Babette A. Lee to Robert H. and Lillian Burt, $306,500, July 14, single family.

3 Karena Drive Unit 16, Kyle Thetonia to Muyashaer Alimu, $230,000, July 14, condo.

435 Burt St., Norris June M. Est and Thomas L. Norris to Eric R. and Sara E. Castonguay, $520,000, July 14, single family.

252 Middleboro Ave., David F. and Maria M. Raposo to Anthony Fonin, $507,500, July 14.

112 Shores St., David Berdos to Joanna Regis, $665,000, July 13.

697 Norton Ave., Fannie Sturdivant RET and John W. Sinapi Jr. to Eileen Albondi and Jacob Lisi, $535,000, July 13, single family.

30-A Johnny Mac Way Unit 30A, Asw Group Limited Liability Co. to Ellen M. Ward, $505,000, July 13, condo.

7 Church Ave., Dayana W. Bancroft to Michelle R. Leanadro, $380,000, July 11.

124 Appaloosa Way, Kayla A. and Kirsten N. Mammola to Lauren E. Tressel, $615,000, July 10, single family.

450 Somerset Ave. Unit 303, Roy Botelho to Mary Cuevas, $225,000, July 13, condo.

27-A Titus Way Unit 27A, Malloch Const Co. Inc. to Derrick and Sante White, $454,900, July 14, condo.

20 Dora Drive, Mrh Development Limited Liability Co. to Oladoyin Apanpa, $414,000, July 14.

Wareham

17 Plymouth Ave., Matthew D. and Meghan Conway to August R. Miranda, $526,000, July 13, single family.

6 Trout Farm Way, Betty-Jo Watson to Kristen J. Demoranville and Michael Weir, $489,000, July 12, single family.

2 Cranberry Grove Way Unit B., Zopatti Karen L. Est and Peter J. Cayan to Kathleen Chandler, $344,000, July 14, condo.

7 Rock Marsh Road Unit B., Robert R. and Iieana M. Stone to Claire F. Peterson, $429,000, July 14, condo.

25 Lakeview Drive, Anthony S. Cerrato and Judianne M. Mckay to Calodesu Limited Liability Co., $180,000, July 14, single family.

28 Starboard Drive Unit 63, Windward Pines II Limited Liability Co. to D. & Patricia Terasi RET and David P. Terrasi, $569,900, July 13, condo.

21 Elizabeth Lane, Sanford (nominal trust) and Stephen P. Sanford to Bernard and Krysten Barbour, $1,200,000, July 10, single family.

20 Naushon Road, Ernest L. and Elinor J. Trox to Marvin Rodericks, $410,000, July 10, single family.

West Bridgewater

245 South St., Meaghan R. and Robert Blackler to Jaclyn N. Kearns and Aisel Pema, $550,000, July 14, single family.

Whitman

134 Homeland Drive, Edward Coutts to Leanne T. Hall, $480,000, July 14, single family.

1005 Auburn St. Unit D1, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Yifan Wu and Jinghong Zhang, $459,900, July 14, condo.

1005 Auburn St. Unit D2, South Abington Invs Limited Liability Co. to Adam J. Balzarini, $449,900, July 14, condo.

15 Laurel St., Robert G. and Chantra E. Metzler to Chenquel and Eliana Pereira, $650,000, July 13.

10 Henning Drive, Catherine A. Wilkins to Evan Dean and Casey Sabatini, $600,000, July 10, single family.

42 Washington Terrace, Shannan and Alexander R. Dubois to Susan and James Barry, $510,000, July 10, single family.

