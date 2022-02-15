U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,448.25
    +54.25 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,796.00
    +325.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,494.00
    +241.00 (+1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,047.30
    +27.90 (+1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.91
    -2.55 (-2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.30
    -8.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.33 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.73
    -0.63 (-2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5700
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,924.28
    +1,865.78 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.83
    +51.62 (+5.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.82
    +49.23 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • YMM

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 A.M. U.S. ET on March 1, 2022

GUIYANG, China, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 1, 2022 or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-6115

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-963-976

Hong Kong:

+852-5808-1995

United Kingdom:

08082389063

Singapore:

800-120-5863

Access Code:

8967550

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 8, 2022:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

1933830

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform, connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services including freight listing service, freight brokerage service and online transaction service. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas stations operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.
Mao Mao
E-mail: IR@amh-group.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: FTA@thepiacentegroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/full-truck-alliance-co-ltd-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-tuesday-march-1-2022-301482207.html

SOURCE Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Europe Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise on Russia Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. futures rose Tuesday after a report fueled optimism that Russia is de-escalating tensions with Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceNo-Fly List Talks Intensify in U.S. on Surge in Violent IncidentsAll sectors in Europe’s Stoxx 60

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Elon Musk gave 5 million Tesla shares to charity after teasing possible donation to fight world hunger

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares in November, just days after the U.N. World Food Program outlined a plan to potentially use a $6 billion donation from the world's richest man.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • 10 tech value stocks that at least 75% of analysts rate as a ‘buy’ right now

    DEEP DIVE So far, 2022 is a year of value stocks. But some tech stocks fit that definition. Below is a high-conviction list of technology stocks among the S&P 500 (SPX) that have low valuations to earnings estimates and high free cash flow yields.