Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Full Truck Alliance's (NYSE:YMM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Full Truck Alliance is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = CN¥635m ÷ (CN¥38b - CN¥2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Full Truck Alliance has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Full Truck Alliance compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Full Truck Alliance.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that Full Truck Alliance is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making three years ago but is is now generating 1.8% on its capital. In addition to that, Full Truck Alliance is employing 148% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Full Truck Alliance's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last year the stock has only returned 4.5% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

