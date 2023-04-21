FullBeauty Brands to Acquire Plus-Size Brand ELOQUII

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

FullBeauty will acquire plus-size fashion authority ELOQUII Inc. from Walmart, it said in a statement.

The acquisition will allow FullBeauty to expand its presence in the $81 billion women’s plus-sized sector in the U.S.

ELOQUII offers apparel starting at size 14 exclusively through its website and select wholesale accounts. ELOQUII will become the anchor tenant in a new FullBeauty digital mall, joined initially by SwimSuitsForAll and June+Vie, the statement said.

“This strategic acquisition complements our brands perfectly and allows us to leverage our scale and platform to support ELOQUII and our shared mission, and thereby accelerate our growth with this important demographic” said Jim Fogarty, FullBeauty’s CEO.

Contact:

Executives-edge.com

Editor@Executives-edge.com