Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.'s (LON:FSTA) largest shareholders are retail investors with 44% ownership, institutions own 42%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Fuller Smith & Turner indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

48% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

42% of Fuller Smith & Turner is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 44% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 42% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Fuller Smith & Turner.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fuller Smith & Turner?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Fuller Smith & Turner does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Fuller Smith & Turner's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 6.6% of Fuller Smith & Turner shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Lansdowne Partners Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.6% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.4% and 3.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Fuller Smith & Turner

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.. It has a market capitalization of just UK£365m, and insiders have UK£18m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 44% stake in Fuller Smith & Turner. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

