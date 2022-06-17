U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

Fullerton Fund Management appoints Angus Hui as Head of Fixed Income

·3 min read

He will focus on enhancing Fullerton's fixed income capabilities and expanding its suite of investment solutions

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore – Fullerton Fund Management ("Fullerton") has appointed Angus Hui as Head of Fixed Income, effective 20 June 2022. Angus will report to Ken Goh, Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

As Head of Fixed Income, Angus will be responsible for further enhancing Fullerton's award-winning fixed income capabilities*. He will have oversight of the fixed income team, strengthen investment capabilities, broaden fixed income strategies, and deepen ESG integration within all fixed income portfolios.

"Fullerton is well-known for its fixed income capabilities and this key appointment reflects the next leg of our journey. Angus has a wealth of experience in managing Asia, emerging markets fixed income and credit portfolios from a global perspective. His expertise in understanding and managing this asset class, will be instrumental in leading our growing fixed income business, and widening our suite of solutions to clients. Appointments of this caliber and experience reflects Fullerton's ambition and commitment to grow our already strong fixed income business," says Ken Goh, CIO.

Angus is an industry veteran with almost 25 years investment experience in the industry, and was previously Head of Credits, Asia at Schroders. Angus was a member of the leadership team for the global credit platform and led the investment team in Asian and Global Emerging Market Credits. He was the lead portfolio manager for Asian and Emerging Market Credits and had overall responsibility for RMB credit.

"I am excited to join the team at Fullerton Fund Management at this important stage of their journey. Fixed income is an essential asset class for investors, and the ability to leverage opportunities across regions, sectors and instruments is critical in generating alpha for investors. Fullerton has very strong fixed income capabilities, and I look forward to working with the team to expand the investment coverage and contribute to the firm's growth in this asset class," said Angus Hui.

Working closely with Angus Hui is Ong Guat Cheng, who shall be appointed as Head of Asia Fixed Income. Fullerton's fixed income team has an established track record and deep well of expertise. The team comprises 18 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of investment experience.

*List of awards can be found on Fullerton's website

About Fullerton Fund Management

Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd ("Fullerton") is an Asia-based investment specialist, focused on optimising investment outcomes and enhancing investor experience. We help clients, including government entities, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, insurance companies, private wealth and retail, from the region and beyond, to achieve their investment objectives through our suite of solutions.

Our expertise encompasses equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives and treasury management, across public and private markets. As an active manager, we place strong emphasis on performance, risk management and investment insights.

Incorporated in 2003, Fullerton is headquartered in Singapore, and has associated offices in Shanghai, London, and Brunei. Fullerton is part of a multi-asset management group, Seviora, a holding company established by Temasek. NTUC Income, a leading Singapore insurer, is a minority shareholder of Fullerton.

For more information, please visit www.fullertonfund.com

Biography

Mr Angus Hui, CFA Head of Fixed Income

Angus Hui is the Head of Fixed Income at Fullerton Fund Management. He leads the fixed income team and has oversight of all fixed income portfolios. Angus also oversees the fixed income investment process and suite of solutions.

Angus was previously Head of Credits, Asia at Schroders. Angus was a member of the leadership team for the global credit platform and led the investment team in Asian and Global Emerging Market Credits. He was the lead portfolio manager for Asian and Emerging Market Credits and had overall responsibility for RMB credit.

Before assuming his leadership role at Schroders, Angus has managed Asia, Emerging Markets, Global Fixed Income portfolios, and also had credit research responsibilities.

Prior to joining Schroders in 2000, he had research roles at HSBC in Hong Kong and Standard and Poor's in Australia.

Angus holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce (Accounting) and a Master's degree in Commerce (First Class Honours) from the University of Melbourne. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Fullerton Fund Management Logo
SOURCE Fullerton Fund Management

