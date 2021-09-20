Fullerton Health launches DigiHealth Kiosk to improve accessibility and affordability of healthcare for Migrant Workers

SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID 19 Pandemic has shown the importance of primary care for all segments of society, including Migrants Workers.

Miah Ratan, 33, Maintenance Supervisor Sashtha Construction, first user of the Fullerton DigiHealth Kiosk at North Coast Lodge.

Fullerton Health has served the migrant workers community since the early days of the pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, our medical teams supported the health needs of quarantined migrant workers at over 20 dormitories. Today, we run a regional medical center at Cochrane Recreation Centre servicing a population of 40,000 migrant workers in the North of Singapore.

With that experience, it was evident that having better access to primary care is crucial for the management of general health issues and providing a first line of defense for early detection during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Our efforts to further improve accessibility have motivated our team to conceptualize the Fullerton DigiHealth Kiosk to integrate teleconsultation capabilities with automated vending of medications for common symptoms. The kiosk minimizes the need for patient travel and eliminates waiting time for delivery.

The first Fullerton DigiHealth Kiosk will be piloted at the North Coast Lodge, a dormitory that houses up to 9000 migrant workers located in the north of Singapore.

At the kiosk, workers may scan their work pass for ease of registration. They proceed to video call the doctor who will also explain the medication required and the uses. Medication is stored securely in the Kiosk under manufacturer recommended storage conditions. Once prescribed the Medication will be automatically dispensed on the spot. Medical certification, receipts and referral letters can also be printed.

Bennet Lee SMART RX Chief Technologist says "SmartRx's proprietary drug dispensing hardware and software technologies allow us the flexibility to customise and integrate to Fullerton Health's requirement where the patient can get their medicine immediately after a teleconsultation, without the need to wait for its delivery. Our team is delighted to partner with Fullerton Health to help transform the delivery of care to patients."

Story continues

Miah Ratan, 33, Maintenance Supervisor Sashtha Construction

"Having the Fullerton DigiHealth Kiosk at my lodge where I live will allow me to see a doctor quickly when I am not well. It is easy to use and saves on time and travel".

Mr. Chia Soon Huat, General Manager, North Coast Lodge Management

"It is a good way to help our lodgers access care for common conditions with a need for unnecessary movement between locations".

Ho Kuen Loon GCEO Fullerton Health "Our purpose has always been to advocate and find ways to improve health outcomes and make care more affordable. This is just one example of our digital transformation efforts and driving innovation that has potential for real impact on the ground. Our intention is expanding the use of Fullerton DigiHealth kiosks as a complementary channel to extend the reach of our existing clinic network and telemedicine services to deliver a seamless online to offline experience for our patients."

About Fullerton Health Pte Ltd

Fullerton Health is a leading vertically integrated healthcare platform in the Asia Pacific region. Founded in Singapore in 2010, today we own and operate an extensive network of healthcare facilities across 9 markets and partner with established and reputable healthcare providers in the region. We harness these resources to provide affordable and accessible care for all in Asia Pacific.

Fullerton Health (PRNewsfoto/Intellicare Group)

SOURCE Fullerton Health Pte Ltd