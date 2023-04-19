Fullpath Releases First-Ever Chat-GPT4-Powered Solution Tailored to Automotive

The chat solution is the first offering on the market that is enriched with auto industry-specific data to provide lightning-fast, intelligent customer service. By connecting dealers' CRM, inventory, specials, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specials, the purchasing experience will get its biggest upgrade since going online.

MIAMI, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive retail industry's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), Fullpath, is announcing the launch of the first ever Chat-GPT4 powered product, tailored specifically for automotive dealerships through APIs and data connectivity. Fullpath's GPT4-powered integration will supercharge its capabilities and put dealers who adopt the technology at the forefront of automotive innovation.

The release comes as the nearly $3 trillion automotive industry continues to digitize dealerships and OEM operations to unlock visibility, optimize operations, and provide personalized customer service that today's shoppers are accustomed to from shopping on Amazon and streaming personalized Netflix and Spotify recommendations.

Fullpath's AI chat will seamlessly integrate with dealership data sources like CRMs, inventory feeds, and car specials so shoppers can interact with the chat in the most sophisticated way. ChatGPT has taken the world by storm because it can learn anything from coding and writing essays to lesson plans and much more. Now, with this technology being leveraged for and adapted to the automotive industry, car shoppers can experience this ease directly on dealership websites.

With Fullpath's ChatGPT-4 integration, customers will, for the first time, be able to ask dealer-specific questions such as, "What is the best car available for a family of 5 for $22,000 or less?" or "My car broke down. How can you help?" The AI is trained to combine the vast knowledge of the internet with the proprietary Fullpath data layer so it can identify specific shoppers in the dealership's database to best serve today's sales and service customers coming to dealership websites. With 95% of car shoppers turning to the internet first, frictionless online customer service will completely transform the face of the car buying experience.

"Chat-GPT4 is a potent engine for efficiency and personalization, and by connecting it to critical aspects of dealer and OEM operations, we're becoming the first platform to realize its potential for automotive," says CEO and Co-founder Aharon Horwitz of Fullpath.

"It's no surprise that Fullpath was the first company to release ChatGPT for car dealers, as they have consistently shown their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our industry. We are proud to be working with Fullpath as we continue to offer cutting-edge solutions to our customers." Says Derek Deboer, Owner of TC Chevrolet in Oregon.

"Meeting the customer at the start of their automotive purchasing journey with personalized, relevant engagement is a must," says Sean Western, Director of Marketing at Quirk Automotive Group, the first customer to adopt the technology while in beta. "Fullpath has allowed us to do exactly that with their platform, and now with the addition of their Chat-GPT4 integration, we're able to blow customers away right as they land on our website."

Over 500 North American dealerships signed up for the waitlist to implement Fullpath's Chat GPT-4 solution upon its full release.

About Fullpath

Fullpath (formerly AutoLeadStar) is the automotive retail industry's most trusted Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Unifying first-party dealership data and leveraging it to create seamless omnichannel marketing campaigns, Fullpath is a CDXP pioneer. Used by 1,000 dealerships across North America, Fullpath's CDXP is advancing dealer tech adoption in this enormous segment of the economy.

