Fullpower®-AI Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation

·2 min read

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower®-AI, the leading IoT AI-biosensing company, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II Attestation.

(PRNewsfoto/Fullpower)
(PRNewsfoto/Fullpower)

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "trust service principles" — security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Type II Attestation shows that Fullpower's processes and controls have been proven to be effective through monitoring over a period of time. The auditing process included an in-depth review of company policies and procedures for data handling, tests of the organization's security controls, and a review of documentation and records to ensure that policies are being rigorously adhered to throughout the organization.

"We are excited to announce this significant milestone: SOC 2 Type II Certification. Fullpower®-AI is committed to global data security, availability, and processing integrity. This is essential to providing confidence and assurance to our current and future partners worldwide," said Philippe Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Fullpower®-AI.

About Fullpower Technologies, Inc.

Fullpower®-AI delivers a complete B2B IoT platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing, end-to-end engineering services, and software customization in life sciences, health, and biotechnology. Fullpower's platform is vetted and deployed as an IoT PaaS, backed by a patent portfolio of 135+ patents.

Fullpower's key areas of expertise include:

  • Clinically validated sleep technology: Sleeptracker-AI®

  • Worldwide vetted IoT edge-cloud platform deployments

  • AI-powered IoT biosensing

  • Remote non-invasive vital signs monitoring

  • The development of new AI-powered technologies in life sciences and biotechnology fields

Fullpower's B2B PaaS customers are in medical solutions, remote biosensing, sleep, bedding solutions, wearable, and wellness services.

For more information, visit www.fullpower.com or contact BusDev@fullpower.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fullpower-ai-achieves-soc-2-type-ii-attestation-301668523.html

SOURCE Fullpower

