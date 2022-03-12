U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,111.03
    +276.38 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Fullpower®-AI, the Leader in Person/Patient-Generated Sleep Health Data (PGHD¹) with the Sleeptracker-AI® Platform, Announces New Sleep Research at World Sleep 2022

·2 min read

ROME, March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower Technologies, the leader in person/patient-generated sleep health data with the Sleeptracker-AI Platform, will announce new studies using its Sleeptracker-AI smart bed at World Sleep 2022, the 16th international meeting of the World Sleep Congress in Rome from March 11th-16th.

Fullpower-AI
Fullpower-AI

Dr. Clete Kushida and collaborators will present results of the following studies:

A Comparison of Estimated Sleep-Wake Patterns Obtained from a Large U.S. Sample by Home-Based Under-Mattress Monitoring Devices Before and After the Start of the COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Authors: C. Kushida2, A. Cotton-Clay3, S. Baron3, L. Fava3, V. Easwar3, A. Kinsolving3, P. Kahn3, J. Zitser Koren2, A. Rama4, F. Ding2

Estimated Sleep-Wake Patterns Obtained from a Large U.S. Sample by Home-Based Under-Mattress Monitoring Devices

  • Authors: J. Zitser Koren2,5, A. Cotton-Clay3, V. Easwar3, A. Kinsolving3, P. Kahn3, C.A. Kushida2

Polysomnographic validation of an under-mattress monitoring device in estimating sleep architecture and obstructive sleep apnea in adults

  • Authors: F. Ding2, A. Cotton-Clay3, L. Fava3, V. Easwar3, A. Kinsolving3, P. Kahn3, A. Rama4, C. Kushida2

    2 Stanford University, Division of Sleep Medicine, Stanford, United States
    3 Fullpower Technologies, Inc., Santa Cruz, United States
    4 The Permanente Medical Group, San Jose, United States
    5 Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Israel

About Sleeptracker-AI: The Sleeptracker-AI platform delivers the first in-home, non-invasive, automatic, long-term sleep analysis solution, together with all the necessary data science tools and analytical dashboards powered by AI. www.sleeptracker.com

About Fullpower-AI: Fullpower-AI delivers a complete B2B IoT platform for AI-powered algorithms, remote contactless biosensing together with end-to-end engineering services, and customization of software in the field of life sciences, health, and biotechnology. www.fullpower.com

For more information, visit www.fullpower.com, or contact BusDev@fullpower.com.

1Patient Generated Health Data, HealthIT.gov https://www.healthit.gov/topic/scientific-initiatives/pcor/patient-generated-health-data-pghd

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fullpower-ai-the-leader-in-personpatient-generated-sleep-health-data-pghd-with-the-sleeptracker-ai-platform-announces-new-sleep-research-at-world-sleep-2022-301501387.html

SOURCE Fullpower

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Split Its Stock 20-for-1 — and That’s Not Even the Best Reason to Buy the Stock

    On Wednesday, March 9, Amazon (AMZN) dropped a bombshell: For the first time since September 1999, the first time this century -- the first time this millennium -- Amazon will split its stock. And we're not talking a tiny 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 split, either. After watching its share price rise an astounding 4,000%-plus over the last couple decades, Amazon will need to split its $2,900 stock into much tinier pieces in order to get the per-share price down to a reasonable-seeming level. Accordingly,

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Recession Risks Are Piling Up And Investors Need to Get Ready

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after one of the worst starts to an equity trading year in history, the market upheaval might just be getting started. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fail to Pierce Fog of WarRecession Risks Are Piling Up And Investors Need to Get ReadyUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks Getting More SubstantiveOminous signs are piling up that

  • Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a 20-for-1 stock split after the market closed on March 9. Typically, a split announcement draws a lot of attention to a stock, and Amazon is no exception. Despite recent loss-taking by the broad market, Amazon's shares were up more than 6% on the day following the announcement.

  • Goldman Sachs’ CEO demanded all employees return full-time to the office. Only half showed up

    David Solomon believes in-office work is crucial to the bank’s success. In a post-pandemic world, will employees agree?

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • Grimes Shares How Elon Musk Lives, Spends His Money

    The weirdest thing about Elon Musk and Grimes' relationship, and the thing that almost no one wants to admit, is that it's at least kinda cute. The CEO and Chief Engineer of SpaceX and Tesla and the musician born Claire Boucher are both polarizing figures, to be put it lightly. Musk presents himself as a creature of pure ID, one who can disrupt the stock market with a few tweets, while Grimes presents herself as a real-time anime character.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike; What To Do

    Russia's Ukraine invasion and a looming Fed rate hike are big headwinds as the major indexes nearing their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The energy industry is notoriously volatile. Energy prices can rise or fall significantly on the hint of supply or demand issues. Because of that, the sector isn't known for its ability to deliver stable growth.

  • AT&T Sketches Out Life After Hollywood

    AT&T offered new financial targets for its telecom operations after it divests WarnerMedia and gets out of the digital-entertainment realm, including cutting its legacy copper network in half by 2025, allowing it to expand its use of 5G and fiber.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fail to Pierce Fog of WarRecession Risks Are Piling Up And Investors Need to Get ReadyUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks Getting Mor

  • 1 Good Reason Why Amazon's 20-for-1 Stock Split Matters

    While stock splits don't change anything fundamental, there is a good business reason for the one Amazon just announced.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • The 2 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    The energy industry has been on a wild ride over the past several years. From the wild swings in oil and gas prices over the past decade to playing the "will they, won't they" game with extending renewable energy tax credits that have led to big swings in stock prices, investing in energy has been quite the manic affair. This kind of volatility is off-putting for most investors, especially when looking for long-term investments.