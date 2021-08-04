U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,399.00
    -16.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,853.00
    -145.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,023.25
    -23.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.10
    -21.30 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.07
    -1.49 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.50
    +17.40 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    +0.41 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1902
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1360
    -0.0400 (-3.40%)
     

  • Vix

    18.87
    -0.59 (-3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3943
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7470
    -0.3030 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,876.48
    +382.88 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.60
    +10.16 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.89
    +8.17 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

FullStory raises $103M at a $1.8B valuation to combat rage clicks on websites and apps

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Even with all the years of work that have been put into improving how screen-based interfaces work, our experiences with websites, mobile apps, and any other interactive service you might use still often come up short: we can't find what we want, we're bombarded with exactly what we don't need, or the flow is just buggy in one way or another.

Now, FullStory, one of the startups that's built a platform to identify when all of the above happens and provide suggestions to publishers for fixing it -- it's obsessed enough with the issue that it went so far as to trademark the phrase "Rage Clicks", the focus of its mission -- is announcing a big round of funding, a sign of its success and ambitions to do more.

The Atlanta-based company has closed a Series D round of $103 million, an oversubscribed round that actually was still growing between me interviewing the company and publishing this story (when we talked last week the figure was $100 million). Permira's growth fund -- which has previously invested in other customer experience startups like Klarna and Nexthink -- is leading this round, with previous investors Kleiner Perkins, GV, Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Glynn Capital also participating.

FullStory, which has raised close to $170 million to date, has confirmed that the investment values the company at $1.8 billion.

Scott Voigt, FullStory's founder and CEO, tells me that FullStory currently has some 3,100 paying customers on its books across verticals like retail, SaaS, finance, and travel (customers include Peloton, the Financial Times, VMware and JetBlue), which collectively are on course to rack up more than 15 billion user sessions this year -- working out to 1 trillion interactions involving clicks, navigations, highlights, scrolls, and frustration signals. It says that annual recurring revenue has to date risen by more than 70% year-on-year.

The plan now will be to continue investing in R&D to bring more real-time intelligence into its products, "and pass those insights on to customers," and also to "move more aggressively into Europe and Asia Pacific," he added.

FullStory competes with others like Glassbox and Decibel, although it also claims its tools have more presence on websites than its three biggest competitors combined.

Working across different divisions like product, customer success and marketing, and engineering, FullStory uses machine learning algorithms to analyze how people navigate websites and other digital interfaces.

If approved as part of the "consent gate" you might encounter because of, say, GDPR regulations, it then tracks things like when they are clicking in areas excessively over a short period of time because of delays (the so-called "rage clicks"); or when a click leads nowhere because of, for example, a blip in a piece of JavaScript; or when a person is just scrolling or moving their mouse or cursor or finger in a frustrated (fast) way -- again with little or no subsequent activity (or activity from the customer ceasing altogether) resulting from it. It doesn't use -- nor does it have plans to -- use eye tracking, or anything like sentiment analysis around data that customers put into, say, customer response windows.

FullStory then packages up the insights that it does collect into data streams that can be used with various visualization tools (having Salesforce as a strategic backer is interesting in this regard, given that it owns Tableau), or spreadsheets, or whatever a customer chooses to put them into. While it doesn't offer direct remediation (perhaps an area it could tackle in the future), it does offer suggestions for alternative actions to fix whatever problems are arising.

Image Credits: FullStory (opens in a new window)

Part of what has given FullStory a big boost in recent times (this round is by far the biggest fundraise the company has ever done) is the fact that, in today's world, digital business has become the centerpiece of all business. Because of Covid-19 and the need for social distancing that have taken away some of the traffic of in-person experiences like going to stores, organizations that have natively or built experiences online are seeing unprecedented amounts of traffic; and they are now joined by organizations that have shifted into digital experiences simply to stay in business.

All of that has contributed to a huge amount of content online, and a big shift in mindset to making it better (and in the most urgent of cases, even more basically, simply usable), and that has resulted in the stars aligning for companies like FullStory.

"The category was so nascent to begin with that we had to explain the concept to customers," Voigt told me of the company's early days, where selling meant selling would-be customers on to the very idea of digital experience insights. "But digital experience, in the wake of Covid-19, suddenly mattered more than it ever has before, and the continued amount of inbound interest has been afterburner for us." He noted that demand is increasing among mid-market and enterprise organizations, and something that has also helped FullStory grow is the general movement of talent in the industry.

"Our customers tend to take their tools with them when they change their jobs," he said. Those tools include FullStory's analytics.

The evolution of bringing more AI into the world of basically structuring what might otherwise be unstructured data has been a big boost to the world of analytics, and investors are interested in FullStory because of how it's taken that trend and grown its business on top of it.

“We are very excited to partner with the FullStory team as they continue to expand and build a truly extraordinary technology brand that improves the digital experience for all stakeholders,” said Alex Melamud, who led the transaction on behalf of Permira Growth, in a statement.

“Traditional analytics have been upended by AI- and ML-enabled approaches that can instantly uncover nuanced patterns and anomalies in customer behavior," said Bruce Chizen, a senior advisor at Permira, in a statement. "Leveraging both structured and unstructured data, FullStory has rapidly established itself as the market and technology leader in DXI and is now the fastest-growing company in the category and the de facto system of record for all digital experience data.” Chizen is joining the FullStory Board with this round.

Recommended Stories

  • Cyvatar Launches First-Ever Cybersecurity Side Hustle

    Cyvatar today announced the release of the CydeHustle, a customer referral program that helps everyday people earn extra money on the side by referring organizations in their network to Cyvatar.

  • Suma Brands raises $150M to acquire more third-party brands for its Amazon roll-up play

    Amazon has become a lynchpin in the e-commerce machine over the years in part because it's a site we consumers can visit to buy just about anything we want -- sold either by Amazon or its 5 million+ third-party merchants -- and easily get it delivered to our homes. Suma Brands, which buys up what it sees as some of the more interesting and successful brands selling and fulfilling their orders via Amazon, has picked up $150 million in funding, a round led by Pace Capital and Material alongside a credit facility led by i80 Group. As with other roll-up plays that have raised huge sums of money, the majority of Suma's round is coming in the form of debt, which will be used for acquisitions, with a smaller equity tranche to continue building out its tech stack and core business.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Hive Purchases 4,000 Bitcoin Mining Machines From Canaan

    The order will be completed in two tranches by the end of September.

  • USDT Usage on Ethereum Shifts Away From Asia Daytime Hours

    The changing trading patterns in USDT might be the result of China's recent crackdown on cryptocurrency mining and trading.

  • The Rise And Rise Of Social/Community Cryptocurrency Projects

    The cryptocurrency world has witnessed a massive change in the types of assets as technology and adoption grows. The growth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems has been nothing short of incredible over the past year. However, the growth of Dogecoin (DOGE) has lit up the cryptocurrency field – with influences from Elon Musk and the community causing the wild surge in 2021. Despite offering little in utility for their users and majorly being a joke (meme) coin

  • Bitcoin Tests Support At $38,000

    Bitcoin settled below the support at $39,200 and is testing the next support level at $38,000.

  • Chinese Hackers Compromised Telecom Companies, Researchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese state-backed hacking groups compromised at least five global telecommunications companies and stole phone records and location data, according to cybersecurity researchers.The hacking groups waged a campaign across Southeast Asia from 2017 to 2021, in some cases exploiting security vulnerabilities in Microsoft Corp.’s Exchange servers to gain access to telecommunication companies’ internal systems, according to a new report published Tuesday by U.S.-based security firm Cyb

  • This Bitcoin Pioneer Envisions Future Of Cryptocurrencies As True Digital Cash

    The development of payment options is not always visible and has taken a variety of forms. From crisp banknotes, humanity has moved on to cheques. Increasingly, one or two compact credit cards are used instead of bulky wallets. Rather than passing cash from hand to hand, we are more frequently sending payments by bank transfer. Previously, it wasn't always possible to keep track of who created these ideas. And the implementation of innovations has sometimes taken decades. Now, in the age of digi

  • 9 Trends That Could Change How We Live at Home (12 photos)

    Some clear and possibly lasting trends have emerged from the pandemic, following shifts in the way we live at home. The biggest change concerns open-plan layouts: After years of love for openness and fluidity between spaces, we now are seeking separate areas that ensure privacy and serve a distinct function....

  • This Week, Stars Found Joy in Dressing Up

    undefined Originally Appeared on Vogue

  • HealthSpace Finalizes and Signs New Contract with Sonoma County in California

    HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has finalized its new contract with Sonoma County Health Care Agency in California ("Sonoma County").

  • Shares slide after China brands online games 'electronic drugs'

    In recent months Beijing has cracked down on China's technology and private education industries.

  • 5 Highlights From the Most Popular Houzz Photos of Spring 2021 (5 photos)

    If you want to find home design ideas people are loving right now, just look at the Houzz photos they’ve saved the most. That’s what our Trending Now series does. Every three months, we gather the most-saved Houzz photos uploaded during that period. Houzz senior editor Mitchell Parker shares...

  • As SPAC Creators Get Rich, How Incentives Are Shared Remains Murky

    Some investment executives who back SPACs keep lucrative benefits known as “sponsor promotes” for themselves, rather than sharing them with clients.

  • TheVentureCity Adds Ex-White House Staffer, Facebook Exec As Partner

    Great companies are built by the great teams that surround them. That is according to Francesca de Quesada Covey, TheVentureCity’s newest partner, who caught up with Benzinga to talk about her role in expanding the firm’s seed and Series A investments across the United States. Context: TheVentureCity is an international, operator-led venture acceleration model designed to make the global entrepreneurial ecosystem more diverse, international and accessible to fair capital. Laura González-Estéfani

  • As Covid-19 Recedes in India, Bars Are Full and Masks Are Optional

    A little over two months after a devastating coronavirus wave swept through the country, many have returned to crowded public spaces and abandoned pandemic safety measures.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Threatened

    The British pound has initially tried to rally during the course of the session on Monday, only to give up early gains and break down again.

  • What Are the Advantages of Paying With Bitcoin?

    Learn how payments made with bitcoin offer certain advantages over standard currency, including user anonymity and low-cost transactions.

  • If You Want a Little More Protection, Here's Where to Buy KF94 and KN95 Masks

    If you are interested in taking it one step further but can't find any N95 masks, you can buy KN95 or KF94 masks. KF94 masks are made in South Korea; the KF stands for Korean Filter, and it blocks 94 percent of particles as opposed to the KN95, which blocks 95 percent.