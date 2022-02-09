U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

UPDATE -- FullThrottle Partners With Spectrum Reach® to Launch SmartScheduler, a New Data-Driven Media Buying Platform for Auto Marketers

FullThrottle Technologies, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • CHTR

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, an end-to-end privacy-compliant first party data platform that helps marketers identify and target audiences and measure results, and Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHTR), today announced the launch of SmartScheduler, a buying and attribution platform for data-informed linear cable, streaming TV, broadcast radio, and streaming audio for auto buyers.

“With our partnership with Spectrum Reach, we’ve taken a giant leap forward in the video space, and are now able to more comprehensively articulate the auto-shopper journey, beyond the traditional analytics and digital clicks the industry uses,” says Amol Waishampayan, Chief Product Officer at FullThrottle Technologies.

SmartScheduler’s innovative technology infuses linear and streaming video buys with local auto retailers’ proprietary data which is then analyzed via FullThrottle’s Zerograph Identity Solution, the leading anonymized identification and marketing platform.

SmartScheduler is connected to Spectrum Reach’s advertising solutions and allows buyers to purchase and ultimately measure linear and streaming activations facilitated by the platform. Leveraging Spectrum Reach’s aggregated and de-identified data, SmartScheduler provides the ultimate closed-loop attribution solution in the video space for auto buyers.

“With SmartScheduler, we can make the scheduling process more efficient for our auto retail clients by helping them better find, reach and measure the most valuable in-market shoppers,” said Beth Plummer, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Office, Spectrum Reach.

SmartScheduler offers the ability to:

  • Facilitate easier and quicker privacy-compliant, data-driven media activations;

  • Measure the true influence of linear and streaming TV throughout the shopper journey;

  • Validate linear TV and streaming TV spend with AI-powered reporting.

About FullThrottle
FullThrottle is an end-to-end, first party data platform that facilitates identification, marketing, and measurement of audiences across all mediums. Powered by Advanced AI, FullThrottle customizes data-driven retail solutions for agencies, media companies, and brands. For more information, visit https://www.fullthrottle.ai/.

About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

Contact
SiliconAlleyMedia for Full Throttle
Alexandra Levy
alex@siliconalley-media.com


