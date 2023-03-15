U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

Fumed silica market size to increase by USD 649.25 million between 2022 and 2027; Arpadis Group, BRENNTAG S, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fumed silica market size is forecast to grow by USD 649.25 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of  5.54% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rapid increase in urbanization. Large-scale migration of rural populations to urban areas is being witnessed by many countries. To address the demand for such large-scale migration, the development of infrastructure has become a prime focus for several countries. For instance, the Government of India has planned to invest USD 650 billion over the next 20 years in developing urban infrastructure in the country, and the Government of China has planned to invest about USD 1 trillion in urban infrastructure projects by 2030. This will create immense demand for construction in these countries, which, in turn, will foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global fumed silica market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 32% of market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for fumed silica can be attributed to the increasing demand for rubber products, automotive tires, pesticides, and personal products such as footwear, skincare, sun care, and toothpaste in the region.

Company Profiles:

The fumed silica market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd. - The company offers fumed silica which is mainly used for applications related to tires, translucent, transparent rubber products, and rubber soles.

  • China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. - The company offers fumed silica which is used as a thickening agent and anticaking agent in powders.

  • Kemitura AS - The company offers fumed silica which is used in the production industry as a thickening agent.

  • Reade International Corp. - The company offers fumed silica which is being used as filler or flow control additive in many industrial products.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation:

  • By type, the market is segmented into hydrophilic and hydrophobic.

The market share growth of the hydrophilic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hydrophilic fumed silica exhibits excellent insulating properties at both high and low temperatures. It is easily soluble in water and has excellent permeability. Because it is inexpensive, it is used in a wide range of applications. It also has high chemical purity and good insulating properties, especially at low temperatures. Therefore, this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the benefits of hydrophilic fumed silica.

  • By end-user, the market is segmented into building and construction, electrical and electronics, pharmaceuticals and personal care, food and beverage, and others.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. - Request a report sample

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

  • The specialty silica market size is expected to increase by USD 4,369.04 million. from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%. The market is segmented by application (rubber, personal care, food feed and agriculture, inks paints and coatings, and others), type (precipitated silica, fumed silica, colloidal silica, silica gel, and fused silica), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The silica gel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 588.89 thousand tons. The market is segmented by product (indicative silica gel and non-indicative silica gel), end-user (oil and gas industry, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this fumed silica market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the fumed silica market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fumed silica market vendors.

Fumed Silica Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 649.25 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.1

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Arpadis Group, BRENNTAG SE, Cabot Corp., Chemi Enterprises LLP, Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd., China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Flexicon Corp., Henan Xunyu Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemitura AS, KoreChem Inc., OCI Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Reade International Corp., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., Tosoh Corp., Trulux Pty Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, and Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global fumed silica market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Hydrophilic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Hydrophobic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Pharmaceuticals and personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Cabot Corp.

  • 12.4 Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Evonik Industries AG

  • 12.7 Flexicon Corp.

  • 12.8 Henan Xunyu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Kemitura AS

  • 12.10 OCI Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 PPG Industries Inc.

  • 12.12 Reade International Corp.

  • 12.13 Tata Chemicals Ltd.

  • 12.14 Tokuyama Corp.

  • 12.15 Tosoh Corp.

  • 12.16 Wacker Chemie AG

  • 12.17 Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

